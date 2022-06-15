ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera missing from Delray Beach rehab facility, reports say

By Brett Clarkson, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Bam Margera, the ‘Jackass’ star, is missing from a Delray Beach rehab facility, according to TMZ .

Citing a Delray Beach police report, TMZ reported that Margera was reported missing by the rehab facility’s owner — and that Margera fled the court-ordered treatment after apparently saying he was unhappy with the services and rules at the facility.

Margera, 42, recently finished a year of treatment for substance abuse issues, the New York Post reported .

The staff at the Delray Beach facility apparently said Margera didn’t appear to be a danger to himself or others , and that he fled after an argument with his wife, TMZ reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Margera
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy