‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera missing from Delray Beach rehab facility, reports say

Bam Margera, the ‘Jackass’ star, is missing from a Delray Beach rehab facility, according to TMZ .

Citing a Delray Beach police report, TMZ reported that Margera was reported missing by the rehab facility’s owner — and that Margera fled the court-ordered treatment after apparently saying he was unhappy with the services and rules at the facility.

Margera, 42, recently finished a year of treatment for substance abuse issues, the New York Post reported .

The staff at the Delray Beach facility apparently said Margera didn’t appear to be a danger to himself or others , and that he fled after an argument with his wife, TMZ reported.