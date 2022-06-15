Billionaire Praises Manchin for Saving U.S. From 'Catastrophic' Biden Bill

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer asserted that President Biden is the first president to say while in office that "the American people are wrong" Tuesday on "Hannity." FLEISCHER: It just shows how out of touch and out to lunch the Biden administration is when it comes to what's on the minds of the American people. Joe Biden's not the first president, Sean, who's been running in an economy or in a country where the overwhelming majority of the people think the country is on the wrong track, things are bad. But he's the first president to run by saying that the American people are wrong.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO