Billionaire Praises Manchin for Saving U.S. From 'Catastrophic' Biden Bill

By Nick Mordowanec
 3 days ago
Investor Sam Zell said President Joe Biden "owns this inflation" in a TV interview on Wednesday...

Comments / 25

Linda Neff
2d ago

The only thing Manuchin and Sinema are saving is the rich from paying there fair share of taxes leaving people in poverty struggling more

Sandra Scarbrough
1d ago

Amen Mr. Billionaire! Manchin saved this country more then one time against Biden's stupidity! I just wish Manchin and Senema would come on over to the winning GOP side!

Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
Fox News

Biden first president to say Americans 'are wrong': Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer asserted that President Biden is the first president to say while in office that "the American people are wrong" Tuesday on "Hannity." FLEISCHER: It just shows how out of touch and out to lunch the Biden administration is when it comes to what's on the minds of the American people. Joe Biden's not the first president, Sean, who's been running in an economy or in a country where the overwhelming majority of the people think the country is on the wrong track, things are bad. But he's the first president to run by saying that the American people are wrong.
