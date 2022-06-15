ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillary Clinton Gives Advice on How Joe Biden Can Turn Things Around

What democracies need to succeed is "leaders who endeavor to bring out the best in us," Hillary Clinton said in a new...

FLHP2008
3d ago

Bwahahahaha... she definitely has to be the worst person to give advice on anything, and here is the one word of proof... Benghazi.

Tyrone Shulack
3d ago

The only advise for Joe is to step down. Maybe the whole administration should step down.

Paul Rick Dutton
3d ago

She is not the person to give advice to anyone !! She belongs in jail !!

Fox News

White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
