Sony Pictures Classics Takes Robert Caro Doc ‘Turn Every Page’

Sony Pictures Classics has taken the worldwide rights to Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb .

The Topic Studios doc, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival , follows the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Caro and his longtime editor Robert Gottlieb, who worked together on The Power Broker and Caro’s Lydon B. Johnson series.

According to the doc’s logline, the duo “have worked and fought together for 50 years, forging one of publishing’s most iconic and productive partnerships. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume of his masterwork, The Years of Lyndon Johnson ; Gottlieb, 91, waits to edit it. The task of finishing their life’s work looms before them.”

Lizzie Gottlieb, Robert’s daughter, directed the doc and produced it with Joanne Nerenberg and Jen Small.

“I was incredibly fortunate to discover the true meaning of collaboration while making this film, through witnessing the extraordinary partnership of Robert Caro and my father Robert Gottlieb, who have, individually and together, brought the world literary works of remarkable influence and endurance,” said Gottlieb.

Cinetic Media negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

