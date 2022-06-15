ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Broadband Is “Absolutely Still a Growth Business” Despite Near-Term Challenges, Charter CFO Says

By Georg Szalai
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIwjx_0gBcxwmZ00

Broadband internet is “absolutely still a growth business,” the CFO of cable giant Charter Communications told an investor conference on Wednesday.

“There is a lot of potential to continue to grow” beyond expanding the company’s broadband footprint, Jessica Fischer said during the 24th annual Credit Suisse Communications Conference in a session that was webcast. She touted cable broadband infrastructure as superior to many rivals, adding that where there was competitive technology, Charter could succeed with offering “differentiating” products, such as mobile services.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Asked about second-quarter broadband subscriber trends, including investor worries that some companies could lose broadband customers on a net basis in the period, Fischer acknowledged a special challenge in customers moving from the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), the FCC’s new benefit program subsidizing internet services.

A “small portion of the subsidized subscribers” either didn’t opt in to continue their service and transition to ACP or didn’t meet the ACP requirements, particularly the one that they use service in each 30-day period, she said. Charter expects that to have a total impact of 60,000-70,000 subscribers in the second quarter. Excluding that impact, “we do expect positive total net internet adds in the quarter, and I think that we will have positive total internet additions even when including” the impact, the Charter CFO said.

The executive was also asked about a big partnership with fellow cable giant Comcast . Together with Charter, it recently unveiled a joint venture that aims “to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform on a variety of branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs.” The goal is to build on Comcast’s Flex streaming product to offer consumers a platform to access multiple streaming apps, and in the process take aim at rivals like Roku. Comcast offers the Flex streaming device to internet-only subscribers free of charge to allow them to stream on-demand TV shows and movies, as well as some live content. Importantly, it allows users more than 250 apps, including the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Discovery+ and “tens of thousands of free choices from Peacock, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi and more.” The new venture also promises to offer app developers, streamers, retailers and hardware manufacturers “the opportunity to reach customers in major markets across the country with the platform,” the companies said.

“This may end up being a Roku-killer,” Ian Greenblatt, managing director of TMT (technology, media and telecom) intelligence at J.D. Power, recently told THR . “It offers a great way to let consumers cord-shave and to keep the interface they prefer, while also allowing for the monetization of another platform’s ad inventory and the resulting data.”

Fischer touted that the venture brings together two cable companies with an “aptitude for the (content) aggregation side” and strong consumer interactions. “Our opportunity to reach scale there, and to do so pretty quickly, is very good,” she said, adding that the deal was “consistent” with Charter’s pay TV strategy of offering consumers various options. “We have shrunk more slowly than some of our peers on the video side,” she said.

How does she feel about mergers and acquisitions? “We like the cable business,” Fischer said. “If we can find opportunities where we can create … value to our shareholders by going out and doing acquisitions (at accretive prices), I think that we will continue to do that.” She added that she hoped that “there might be private businesses out there that are under more pressure to sell than they were before,” concluding: “If they are available, I think that we will go there.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify to Reduce Hiring Growth by 25 Percent, CEO Daniel Ek Says

Spotify will “reduce hiring growth by 25 percent” over the next few quarters, according to an email sent by CEO Daniel Ek to employees on Wednesday. Though Ek said the company will continue to hire new staff, he cautioned that Spotify will “slow that pace and be a bit more prudent with the absolute level of new hires over the next few quarters,” the email said, an individual with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batman Unburied': Winston Duke, Hasan Minhaj to Lead Spotify Cannes Lions PanelWhy Wall Street Has Been Hesitant About SpotifyAfter Joe...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku Stock Jumps After Unveiling Walmart E-Commerce Partnership

Roku is jumping into the e-commerce space with Walmart. On Thursday, shares in Roku jumped after company unveiled a partnership with Walmart to make TV streaming the next frontier in online shopping by closely tieing entertainment to an e-commerce store.  Going beyond the QR code, TV viewers will be able to use their remote device during a shoppable TV commercial to select a product and go directly to checkout using Roku Pay, Roku’s payments platform.More from The Hollywood ReporterStreaming TV's Next Battlefront: Free Services Seize Their MomentRoku, Apollo Among Bidders for Starz Stake as Lionsgate Mulls OptionsDaniel Radcliffe Transforms Into "Weird...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ahead of Buyouts, Warner Bros. Discovery Said to Be “Moving Rapidly” on Synergies

Months after its April 8 deal close, the $3 billion in synergies that the new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery had pledged to find are beginning to come into focus. Senior U.S. leaders in the advertising division were informed that buyouts will be coming, but they haven’t been offered yet, a source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. CEO David Zaslav and CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels have in the past repeatedly pointed to the successful integration of Scripps Networks Interactive — which Discovery acquired in 2018 — as a sign of their team’s readiness to bring together the two companies, take out management...
BUSINESS
Polygon

Gloomhaven publisher transitions to Backerkit after Kickstarter’s blockchain push

For many years now, Backerkit has been the trusted back-end for crowdfunding projects, handling shipping and organization logistics for Kickstarter campaigns. Now the San Francisco-based company is building its own crowdfunding platform, directly competing with Brooklyn-based crowdfunding giant Kickstarter. Crowdfunding by Backerkit emerged from stealth mode on Tuesday, and one of its first live campaigns will be run by one of its competitor’s biggest success stories: Cephalofair Games, creator of the critically-acclaimed board game Gloomhaven.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Fischer
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hiddleston Confirms Engagement to Zawe Ashton: “I’m Very Happy”

Tom Hiddleston has officially confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton months after the actress was spotted wearing a ring while walking the 2022 BAFTAs carpet. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Loki star briefly acknowledged his relationship with fellow British actor and MCU star Ashton, telling the outlet, “I’m very happy,” when asked about the status of their engagement. The actor proposed in March, ahead of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, where the duo walked the carpet together. At the time, photos seemingly captured a ring on her hand, sparking speculation they were engaged.More from The Hollywood Reporter"You Went...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jerrod Carmichael on Dave Chappelle’s Anti-Trans Comedy and Cancel Culture Comments: “It’s an Odd Hill to Die On”

Jerrod Carmichael is offering his thoughts on comedians amid perceived “cancel culture,” in particular Dave Chappelle. In a GQ magazine profile, Carmichael reflected on a text message he received from his 15-year-old niece after he came out to his family. He then publicly identified as gay during his HBO special Rothaniel released in April. The comedian noted that after speaking to his family about his orientation, older relatives had trouble just acknowledging “the one part that you need acknowledged,” while his niece sent him a text that read, “I see you. I hear you.”More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Rock, Dave Chappelle Set Joint Stand-Up...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Vice President Kamala Harris Dines With Hollywood Power Brokers (and Impersonator Maya Rudolph)

Vice president Kamala Harris touched down in Los Angeles on June 3 ahead of big political week in the city for a gathering of global leaders, including President Joe Biden, at the ninth Summit of the Americas. And while official communication from her office stated that the Harris had no public events scheduled for the weekend she arrived, she did have private power dinner plans. The Hollywood Reporter learned that Harris and husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, headed to the home of CAA’s Bryan Lourd and husband Bruce Bozzi for a dinner described as “a gathering of old friends.” The guest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Barbie’ Movie: First Look at Ryan Gosling as a Real-Life Ken Doll

There is a quote that’s been credited to Ryan Gosling: “All my characters are me. I’m not a good enough actor to become a character.” One can only hope that the below first-look photo of Gosling as Ken in the live-action Barbie movie reveals the La La Land actor’s true self.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Reveals Explosive 'The Gray Man' Trailer Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris EvansMargot Robbie, Jay Roach Team for New 'Ocean's Eleven' Movie (Exclusive)Adam Sandler Comedy 'Hustle,' Chris Hemsworth Sci-Fi Thriller 'Spiderhead' Among Netflix Summer Movie Slate Here’s Gosling as Barbie’s iconic beau. Barbie represents the first time the toy has...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Communications#Mergers And Acquisitions#Broadband Internet#Streaming Media#Cfo#Netflix May Reach#Disney Takes Tv Rights#Fcc#Acp
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Settles With Mo’Nique Over Discrimination, Retaliation Lawsuit

Netflix has settled a potentially precedent-setting lawsuit from Mo’Nique in a case that could have found that the streamer retaliated against the comedian by refusing to engage in good-faith negotiations after she accused the company of discrimination for opening with a low-ball offer. Both sides on Tuesday moved to dismiss the suit, according to a court filing. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.More from The Hollywood ReporterBanff Rockie Awards: Channel Four's 'Help' Wins Grand Jury PrizeBela Bajaria on How Much Netflix Is Rethinking Its Business Model: "We're Not Doing Some Radical Shift"Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King to Star in Untitled...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Starrer ‘My Policeman’ Drops Teaser Trailer

Amazon Studios on Wednesday released a teaser trailer for its Harry Styles-starring film My Policeman.  The romantic drama explores themes of forbidden love and shifting social conventions, with the English pop star taking on the role of Tom Burgess, a policeman in 1950s Brighton who marries school teacher Marion while engaging in a gay relationship with museum curator Patrick.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Cho, Mia Isaac and 'Don't Make Me Go' Director on Telling a Coming of Age Story Through the Lens of Single ParenthoodWhy Pink Is Hollywood's Favorite Post-Pandemic Power HueTim Robbins, Leslie Mann Depart Amazon Thriller Series 'The Power' The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Not All of the Best Deals Will Be On Amazon Prime Day — These Online Sales Are Here to Compete

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during retail therapy bonanza.More from The Hollywood ReporterTarget Is Taking on Amazon Prime Day -- Here Are the Best Deals to Expect...
INTERNET
The Hollywood Reporter

Critic’s Notebook: Kim Kardashian Should Have Left History — and Marilyn Monroe’s Dress — Alone

“You were so preoccupied with whether or not you could, you didn’t stop to think if you should.” That’s a paraphrase of a Jeff Goldblum line from the original Jurassic Park, as his Malcolm lectures Sir Richard Attenborough’s John Hammond on the ethics of spawning dinosaurs in a modern world. But it’s an apt statement that unfortunately applies to too many scenarios in these times — the latest having, rightfully, sparked the fury of costume conservationists, fashion aficionados and classic-film fans alike. And most of the parties involved have ceased talking about it.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Late Late Show' Producer Ben...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here’s Are the Confirmed Dates and Deals to Expect Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. The e-commerce giant has announced that the two-day event will take place July 12 and 13, marking a return to its traditional date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Women's Designer Belts from Hollywood-Loved LabelsStarry Beauty Brand Augustinus Bader's Anti-Aging Face Cream Now Comes In a Lightweight FormulaThe...
SHOPPING
US News and World Report

Online Czech Grocery Rohlik Raises 220 Million Euros in Further Financing Round

(Reuters) - Rohlik Group has raised 220 million euros in Series D financing round led by Belgian investor Sofina, the Czech-based online grocery said on Friday. The group said the new round put the firm's valuation above the C series last July, which made it a unicorn with valuation of 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion).
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Enlists ‘West Side Story’ Star Josh Andrés Rivera

West Side Story actor Josh Andrés Rivera has joined Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Rivera will play Sejanus Plinth, the mentor to a tribute from District 2 and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow, who will be played by Tom Blyth in the feature. Rivera will also be reuniting onscreen with West Side Story co-star Rachel Zegler, who will be playing Lucy Gray, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Hunger Games' Prequel Sets Rachel Zegler to Star as Lucy Gray Baird'Hunger Games': 'Billy the Kid' Actor Tom Blyth to Play Young Coriolanus...
Motley Fool

Is This Small-Cap Stock the Next Intuitive Surgical?

Vicarious Surgical is in the early stages of developing a powerful robotic surgery suite. It won't displace Intuitive Surgical anytime soon, even if its hardware proves superior. It'll likely take years before investors are rewarded, but the potential return may be huge. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
SOFTWARE
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s Most-Viewed Series: Behind the Numbers for Prime Video Originals

Amazon was among the early players in the streaming landscape, with its first original series debuting in 2013, a couple of months after Netflix’s House of Cards. In the intervening nine years, however, it would not be easy to discern a cohesive strategy behind the programming on the tech giant’s Prime Video streaming service. Prime Video doesn’t have near the volume of programming that Netflix does, nor is it as franchise-driven as streamers attached to legacy studios (and their troves of IP) are. But where it doesn’t have a decades-long string of movie and TV titles it owns on which...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blonde’ Trailer Teases First Look at Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in NC-17 Movie

Netflix has released the first look at Blonde, writer and director Andrew Dominik’s NC-17 take on the Marilyn Monroe story. Starring Ana de Armas as Monroe and based on the fictional novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, the film is a reimagining of the professional and personal life of the enduring Hollywood icon.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dead End: Paranormal Park' Creator Hamish Steele on Crafting the Animated YA LGBTQ-Inclusive Horror SeriesHannah Gadsby on Ricky Gervais, Netflix's Ted Sarandos: "You Don't Cuddle Up to Power"Netflix Settles With Mo'Nique Over Discrimination, Retaliation Lawsuit Starting with a volatile childhood as Norma Jeane,...
MOVIES
US News and World Report

Santander Appoints Grisi as New CEO to Oversee Growth, Digital Push

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Santander named Hector Grisi as its new chief executive officer to oversee the bank's digital transformation and growth strategy through the global economic uncertainty that is rattling the whole industry. Former investment banker Grisi, 55, who helped make the bank's U.S. business its most profitable last year,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

UiPath’s new venture arm backs workflow automation startup AirSlate

As a part of the UiPath Ventures investment, AirSlate CEO Borya Shakhnovich said that AirSlate will form a “strategic technology partnership” with UiPath, which will provide resources including technical expertise. “We see an opportunity to share our experience and passion for fostering the next generation of innovative technology...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy