ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Rep. Anthony Brown’s fundraising outpaces former Judge Katie Curran O’Malley’s in Democratic race for Maryland attorney general

By Lee O. Sanderlin, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTRRR_0gBcxsFf00
Anthony Brown is running for the Democratic nomination for Maryland attorney general against Katie Curran O’Malley, his former political running mate’s wife. Baltimore Sun/TNS

Shown as the clear front-runner to be Maryland’s next attorney general in a Baltimore Sun/University of Baltimore poll , Rep. Anthony Brown is leading the fundraising battle, too.

Running against retired judge Katie Curran O’Malley in the July 19 Democratic primary, Brown reported raising more than $941,000 from Jan. 13 to June 7, according to his campaign finance report filed Tuesday. O’Malley, who is seeking the same position her father Joseph Curran Jr. held for 20 years, raised roughly $623,000 over the same period.

Brown reports having $1.2 million on hand to O’Malley’s $838,658.

“These strong fundraising numbers show that our campaign’s vision is resonating with Marylanders,” Brown said in a statement. “We’re engaging with voters in every corner of our state, listening to their concerns and discussing how we can build a more just and equitable Maryland together.”

Officials with the O’Malley campaign attributed the fundraising gap to Brown’s name recognition and status as a sitting congressman, but said dollars raised don’t correlate to legal experience.

“No amount of money can hide the fact that Brown has never tried a criminal case in Maryland and doesn’t have the experience voters want in their attorney general,” O’Malley campaign manager Catherine Larsen told The Sun.

The candidates agree on most major issues, and have pivoted to their respective experiences as the factor to determine the race. Brown places emphasis on his legislative chops, having also served in the Maryland General Assembly. O’Malley spent 20 years as a district court judge in Baltimore City, and spent 10 years as a prosecutor in Baltimore County before that.

Both are lawyers, a requirement to be elected attorney general. Regardless of their experiences, the pair are permanently linked, with Brown serving as Maryland lieutenant governor under Martin O’Malley, Katie’s husband.

Last week Baltimore Sun Media and the University of Baltimore released a poll showing Brown leading O’Malley 42% to 29% among likely Democratic voters. Twenty-seven percent of respondents were undecided.

The poll came before the candidates started airing TV ads, a priority of the O’Malley campaign to boost her name recognition.

Despite raising less money, O’Malley has outspent Brown this year, especially on advertising. The O’Malley campaign reports spending just over $400,000 to Brown’s $319,672.

Her campaign has spent more than $110,000 on media buys compared with Brown’s $16,500. Both candidates have TV and online video ads, but O’Malley has paid more for hers. Her finance report lists $52,791 in payments to Washington-based RSH Campaigns for “videos.”

Most of Brown’s spending, more than $100,000, has been for fundraising expenses. His report lists several items under that category for catering, event space and consulting. O’Malley has spent nothing on fundraising efforts, according to her report.

Brown’s campaign is also the only of the two with an outstanding loan balance. He owes himself $220,859, all of which he lent to himself in the 2016 election cycle.

Comments / 17

Gene Pettit
6d ago

I'd take Brown over an OWE MALLEY any day. Her Husband raised tolls and even tried Taxing the Rain 🌧️???

Reply(5)
6
Related
wypr.org

Could Maryland Democrats tip the scales during the GOP governor’s primary?

Kelly Schulz’s campaign for the Republican nomination for governor is warning its supporters that Democrats may soon be meddling in their primary. In one letter to supporters, Schulz senior campaign advisor Doug Mayer suggested that the Democratic party has focused advertisements against more moderate players instead of fringe Republicans who would have no chance during a general election in November.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland primary election voter guide 2022

Maryland voters will face a wide array of choices all the way down the ballot when they go to vote in this summer’s primary. Voters are picking candidates for the top three posts in the state — governor, attorney general and comptroller — who will face off come November.
MARYLAND STATE
The Jewish Press

DC Mayor Combatting Antisemitic Democrat in Tuesday’s Primary

Muriel Bowser, Washington DC’s two-term mayor, is running in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries against two city council members who are both named White, both are African American (because, you know, DC), but only one of them, Trayon White, is a renowned antisemite. The other, Robert C. White Jr., is a fifth-generation Washingtonian, the son of a deacon in the Catholic Church.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Will it be Maryland or Virginia? Feds near a verdict on new FBI headquarters

WASHINGTON — Maryland and Virginia politicians vying for the prize of a new FBI headquarters have just a few months left before a crucial federal government decision. The U.S. General Services Administration is expected to pick the best of three locations as soon as September, ending nearly two decades of advocacy, confusion and frustration across […] The post Will it be Maryland or Virginia? Feds near a verdict on new FBI headquarters appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Muriel Bowser is the lesser evil in DC mayoral primary

Sunday night was supposed to be dedicated to Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations. Instead, two families in Washington, D.C., are mourning the loss of their children to gun violence. A 15-year-old boy was shot, while a police officer and two civilians were wounded at a Juneteenth celebration near 14th...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice, Your Future: Meet the Maryland Republican Gubernatorial Candidates

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News/WBFF) — It's your voice and your future. Meet the candidates for Maryland's Republican gubernatorial primary. Candidates Secretary Kelly Schulz, Delegate Dan Cox and Robin Ficker take questions surrounding education, crime, marijuana. It’s an opportunity to educate yourself on who to vote for in the Maryland Primary Election.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland State Trooper Recognized As EMS Clinician Of The Year

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. – A 24-year-veteran of the Maryland State Police is recognized as the emergency medical service Clinician of the Year by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS). Lt. Nathan Wheelock was honored during a ceremony on June 6, 2022. The prestigious award was presented...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie O'malley
Person
Martin O'malley
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Voters Guide: Statewide candidates for governor, comptroller, attorney general

MarylandReporter.com is publishing this comprehensive list of statewide candidates for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller. It includes links to the candidates’ websites, stories, endorsements and voters guides by other organizations, as well as coverage of the races in general. If you think we’ve missed something, let us know by contacting Len@MarylandReporter.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Baltimore Sun Tns Shown
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Police Takes Steps To Protect Supreme Court Justices After House Bill Passes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland police officers are now playing a crucial role in the safety and security of Supreme Court Justices and their families. After the leak of the draft opinion that showed Roe v. Wade could be overturned, protests were almost instantaneous. Baltimore City Police have been in D.C. this week in anticipation of the decision. Sources tell WJZ that the department’s mobile command unit was also in Washington, D.C. People have also protested outside justices’ homes in Montgomery County. Members of the House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would extend security protection to the immediate family members of justices. The Montgomery...
BALTIMORE, MD
Supermarket News

Grocery Outlet opens first store in Maryland

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint to eight states with the debut of its first location in Maryland. Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet opened the doors to a store at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., on June 16. The new outlet marked the chain’s 424th store, with locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and now Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Juneteenth 2022: Your complete guide to DMV celebrations

WASHINGTON (7News) — It's officially Juneteenth weekend, and residents in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia regions are celebrating in a special way. 7News created a long list of the top events in the DMV honoring this civil rights, social justice, and freedom holiday. Juneteenth marks the emancipation of all...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
PennLive.com

County GOP censures Pa. lawmaker; to him it means as much as ‘a cloudy day’

A state senator has been censured by one of his local Republican committees for supporting opponents of candidates that the committee endorsed for two legislative seats. These actions by Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland/York counties, not only “undermine what our committee does but it encourages others to do the same in future elections,” Cumberland County GOP Chairman Louis Capozzi said in a letter informing Regan of the committee’s censure vote.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Crumbl Cookies, the TikTok-famous gourmet cookie company, opening its first location in Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, MD— Something sweet is coming to southern Maryland! Crumbl Cookies, the famous gourmet cookie company, is set to serve customers its weekly rotating menu and iconic pink box in California Maryland. The California Crumbl grand opening is expected to take place on Friday, June 24 at 8am, at 45000 St. Andrews Church Road, Suite […]
CALIFORNIA, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy