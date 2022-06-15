ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Transgender Jokes With Her Intern in Video

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marjorie Taylor Greene laughed with her intern Milo Yiannopoulos as the pair discussed gender reassignment...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1194

DonScareCrow
3d ago

Funny thing is that she hasn’t obviously looked in the mirror cause I know I’d think she was a dude if I saw her walking down the street.

Reply(109)
438
What??????
3d ago

she absolutely deplorable and the sad thing is those in her district will re-elect her to do absolutely nothing for another 2 years. they need to wake up.

Reply(77)
318
MrMax
3d ago

There is NO DIFFERENCE in being HATEFUL against people of color, people of different religion, people with differing sexual preferences or transgender people…TOLERANCE is KEY to AMERICAN SUCCESS!

Reply(96)
223
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
