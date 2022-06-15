ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Teacher Could Face Jail Time After 99 Children Airlifted From Mountain

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A teacher who picked a dangerous alpine hiking trail based on an internet post and causing 99 terrified school kids to be airlifted after becoming stranded could face jail time.

Mountain rescuers scrambled two helicopters and 50 extraction experts to pluck the 99 youngsters from a mountainside in heavy rain last week.

It has now emerged that the sports teacher who allegedly picked the route off the internet could face jail time. The Austrian Penal Code provides for a prison sentence of up to three months or a hefty fine for actions that threaten the physical safety of others, and this has prompted a report to be filed with local prosecutors.

It is unclear if the teacher had been charged at the time of writing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7VAh_0gBcxTNc00

Furious officials blamed the adults accompanying the children for misreading advice on the hazardous path.

The trail is, in fact, so dangerous that it was removed from official tour guides.

A teacher only called the police for help when the students - aged between 12 and 14 -and eight adults became trapped on the alpine track in Hirschegg on the Austrian-German border.

The horrified group leader, who has not been named due to strict local privacy laws, had realized that the exhausted children could go neither forward nor back to their hotel down in the valley.

Two students had already suffered injuries as they fell down on the slippery and rocky trail, and police later said that many of the children were not wearing appropriate footwear for the hike.

Klaus Drexel, spokesman for the Vorarlberg Mountain Rescue Association, said it was just a lucky break that his team had access to two helicopters for the rescue.

Drexel said: "We split them into groups. The worsening weather conditions made this operation even more challenging.

"We consider recent developments on the internet very critical.

"Some trails that are listed and rated on the different websites even don't exist anymore."

It later emerged that the teacher planning the trip chose the route after reading a post on a hiking website. It was described as an ideal opportunity for a "relaxed after-work stroll."

But she failed to notice that the post's author was an expert climber who had posted nearly 300 hiking and climbing reports.

Drexel later warned: "Naively trusting what you read somewhere online can get you into unpleasant situations."

He appealed to tourists who are unsure about hiking trails to ask the local tourism office or alpine associations for advice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PyxB_0gBcxTNc00

More than 50 mountain rescuers, firefighters and medical staff participated in the huge rescue.

Several students reportedly suffered from hypothermia and some needed counseling from local psychologists.

Vorarlberg Police spokesman Wolfgang Duer said: "Our teams concentrated on getting the students into the valley as quickly as possible.

"The rescue call was made in the late afternoon and it getting dark quickly."

It is unclear whether the school will have to foot the bill for the rescue.

Local police have filed a report to the state prosecutors in Feldkirch, in the western Austrian state of Vorarlberg.

In recent years, Austrian authorities have intensified their attempts to charge tourists for complex rescue operations.

There have been numerous cases of careless tourists being airlifted to safety after opting for challenging hiking paths wearing just flip-flops or sneakers.

Local rescue institutions warn of the dangers of changes to weather conditions such as sudden downpours, thunderstorms, and intense snowfall throughout the year.

Andreas Haid, the mayor of the local town of Mitterberg, said it was getting harder and harder to verify the quality of hiking reports on the internet.

Haid said: "There are more and more individuals acting totally irresponsible by posting such texts online."

Vorarlberg Police pointed out that the hiking track chosen by the German group was anything but easy.

The police announced: "The narrow Heuberggrat path features climbing passages. Individuals with a lack of experience should not take it.

"That is the reason why the local tourism office decided to remove it from their maps some time ago."

The hiking group, from Ludwigshafen across the German border, started out at Schoental in Vorarlberg's Kleinwalsertal Valley. They planned to take the Heuberggrat to reach the Walmendingerhorn Mountain's 6,529-foot peak.

Cornelia Schwartz, head of an association representing teachers in the German State of Rhineland-Palatinate, defended the teacher over her decision to take the large group on the hike.

Schwartz argued teachers were under high pressure to create an interesting and exciting variety of activities to their classes during trips abroad.

Schwartz added that many teachers abstain from booking a local guide due to their limited budgets.

Thomas Wanner from the Austrian Alpine Union said the school must brace for a hefty bill if they did not obtain special insurance.

Wanner explained: "Getting rescued with a chopper costs at least between 3,000 and 5,000 Euros ($3,200 to $5,300)."

Vorarlberg is one of Austria's nine states. The small mountainous region is situated in the very west of the Central European country and shares borders with Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Germany.

Vorarlberg is one of Austria's top destinations for skiing vacationers from all over the world, as well as for hikers and mountain cycling enthusiasts during summertime.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 27

Happy White Man
2d ago

So I know how field trips go ... permission slips go home and get signed... giving permission to go on such said trips .... Parents obviously didn't read what they signed....It falls much further than the teacher

Reply
14
life@thelake
2d ago

How about checking the weekly weather report before you and 99 children decide to descend a mountain. there had to be more adults and more teachers they all need to be held accountable.

Reply(1)
11
BonToll
2d ago

No one who isn’t an expert hiker or a parent of a child who knows what they’re doing should ever take other peoples children hiking, let alone in a remote alpine

Reply
11
Related
The Independent

‘Hero’ father drowns after rescuing children caught in riptide

A heroic father has died after rescuing a group of children caught in a riptide off the coast of Wales.Hywel Morgan, 47, raced into action after the youngsters got into difficulty in the sea at Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels, Ceredigion, on Friday.Mr Morgan, who was known as Hyw by family and friends, was recovered from the waters but could not be saved by emergency services.The two children were taken to hospital to be checked over following the incident, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.Officers were called to the beach at around 8.40pm by paramedics who reported that a number of people had been...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police probe deaths of two people ‘strapped into wheelchairs’ as boat capsized

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of two people who were reportedly strapped into wheelchairs when the boat they were on capsized.Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MIAB) have opened parallel probes into the accident on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton.The alarm was raised when the boat, carrying six people, capsized at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.Four people were rescued but two remained missing and their bodies were recovered from the water 24 hours later. Two of those rescued were taken to hospital, where one remains in a critical condition.The people who died have not...
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Rescue#Accident#Austrian
Daily Mail

Single California dad forced to live in TENT with his four young children for six months after wildfire destroyed their home is surprised with new RV home

A single dad who was forced to live in a ramshackle tent compound with his four children for months after a wildfire destroyed their home was surprised with an RV. For six months, single father Eric Hatch and his four children were forced to live in a series of flimsy tents, after the unforgiving Caldor Fire destroyed their home in the now ravaged town of Grizzly Flats, California.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Hiking
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man mauled to death by dog shouted ‘he’s got me’ during American Bully attack

A man who died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales was said to have shouted “he's got me” and “I'm going” after the incident involving an American Bully on Monday. Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday after the man, named in media reports as 62-year-old Keven Jones, went into cardiac arrest at a property in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog, named Cookie-Doe, was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Inside the frantic moments after horror crash that left teen dance instructor, 16, and her best mate fighting for life

A teenage girl is fighting for life and her friend has suffered facial injuries after a car smashed through a fence and into a home in regional Queensland. Bree Critch and Cassi West, both 16, were airlifted to separate hospitals after their Toyota Landcruiser crashed into a house in Chinchilla, 300kilometres west of Brisbane, on Tuesday evening.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Daily Mail

From becoming a stowaway on a Malaysian ship with her twin sister to swimming through crocodile-infested waters: The bizarre life of a mother-of-two who mysteriously died in a dilapidated motel

A mother-of-two whose body was mysteriously found inside a run-down motel once stowed away on a ship before jumping into shark and crocodile-infested waters after being caught by the captain. The body of Joanne Ingham, 43, was discovered by police at the Harbour City Motor Inn on Webb Street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Preschool teachers arrested after video shows them stepping on child’s hand and poking toddler’s forehead

Two preschool teachers in Georgia have been arrested on allegations of child cruelty after they were caught stepping on a child’s hand and poking a toddler’s forehead in the classroom livestream, the police says. The teachers are identified as Zeina Alostwani and Soriana Briceno, who worked at the Parker-Chase Preschool in Roswell city of Fulton County in Georgia. The video captured on the livestream showed children sitting in a circle as one of the teachers came from the back and appeared to step on a child’s hand. She continued to stand on it for several seconds. After moving away...
ROSWELL, GA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy