Bruce and Matthews advance to runoff for SC’s Democratic US Senate nomination; winner to face incumbent Tim Scott.

Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw and his staff were confronted and harassed by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention on Saturday.Mr Stein and others, who witnesses described to Mediaite as Proud Boys, began shouting “eyepatch McCain” at the Republican lawmaker, whom they also called a “globalist Rino”.The insult was originally coined by Tucker Carlson on his Fox News show in a discussion with Tulsi Gabbard about Russia.Mediaite further reports Mr Stein and the others were escorted from the building and some arrests were made.“They got physical with multiple people, including hitting them with cameras,”...

TEXAS STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO