Doctor Who star David Tennant spotted filming new series in Bristol

David Tennant has been spotted filming the new series of Doctor Who in Bristol .

The actor, 51, who played the time lord from 2005 to 2010, is reprising the role for the series’ 60th anniversary.

He was filmed in Bristol on Wednesday shooting scenes for the show and is expected to feature in series 13 - due to air in October.

Tennant is returning alongside Catherine Tate, who played his assistant Donna Noble.

The next full-time Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, is taking over from Jodie Whittaker and will appear in series 14.

