ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Royal Ascot racegoers swelter in heat as Queen misses another day

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lRQp_0gBcxBjm00

Royal Ascot racegoers have sweltered in scorching temperatures but the Queen missed another day of the famous sporting event.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall again led the royal party, enjoying the atmosphere from the royal box and spending the day studying the form of the thoroughbreds.

Like the Queen, the world of racing looks forward to the summer meet, which is as much a social occasion as a sporting fixture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEaiE_0gBcxBjm00

Charles and Camilla took part in the traditional procession along the course and travelled in the lead carriage with the master of the Queen’s household, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex followed and Princess Beatrice, who on Tuesday walked through the gates of Royal Ascot with other racegoers, rode in the third carriage with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi .

Russell and Tracy Rose, who have been regulars at Royal Ascot for decades, said it was a shame the Queen missed another day at the races but sympathised with the monarch.

Mr Rose said: “She’s an elderly lady and is conserving her energy and seems to be conscious about what she does. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see her make an appearance later this week if she can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0JUS_0gBcxBjm00

“Everybody would love to see her here.”

In the parade ring, the royal party stepped down from their carriages and waited as the horses from the first race were led in.

Owners, jockeys and trainers streamed into the open space to exchange final words before the Queen Mary Stakes began which was won by favourite Dramatised.

Among the crowds was dance star Oti Mabuse, comic Rob Beckett and Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

Cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James , who has been receiving end-of-life care at home for bowel cancer, was photographed enjoying the day with brother Benjamin James.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in polka dots at Royal Ascot

Whether it’s 1988 or 2022, polka dots are always in style. Kate Middleton turned heads at Royal Ascot today wearing a white dress with dark brown polka dots by one of her recent go-to designers, Alessandra Rich — looking the picture of Princess Diana. Making only her fourth appearance ever at the famous horse race, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, channeled her late mother-in-law, who wore a similar dotted style by Victor Edelstein to the same event in 1988. She further paid tribute to Diana by wearing the late Princess of Wales’ stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings. Middleton’s high-necked silk design with...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

All of Kate Middleton’s Royal Ascot looks through the years

We can’t resist the Duchess of Cambridge’s winning Royal Ascot style. Although Kate Middleton waited until 2016 to finally make her debut at the prestigious racing event, we’ve been treated to some fabulous fascinators and elegant outfits since then. Unlike noted equestrians Zara Tindall and Princess Anne, the Cambridges aren’t the most horsey of royals — and it’s been rumored that Middleton is actually allergic to the animal — but on the few occasions that we’ve seen the duchess at Royal Ascot, we’ve been treated to some seriously stunning outfits. From white lace to baby blue bows, we’re taking a look back at...
WORLD
tatler.com

Princess Ingrid Alexandra joins glamorous procession of European royals for first 18th birthday bash

A plethora of glamorous royals flocked to Deichman Bjørvika library in Oslo yesterday, for a grand dinner to mark the first of Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday celebrations. The second in line to the Norwegian throne reached the milestone occasion in January this year, but has postponed any formal festivities until now. Tomorrow, for the hottest event of the European social calendar, the princess will party alongside high-society guests at a gala at the palace, where her royal relatives are expected to rub shoulders with chic socialites and European It girls.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Hawkins
Person
Oti Mabuse
Person
Rob Beckett
The Independent

Kate Middleton channels Pretty Woman at Ascot as heatwave hits

The Duchess of Cambridge channelled Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman character at the Royal Ascot races on Friday as she donned a polka-dot dress for the royal carriage procession.Kate Middleton wore a white, high-neck polka-dot dress for the occasion, and matched it with a brown hat with a white flower detail.In the 1990 film, Roberts’ character Vivian wears a brown polka-dot dress to the races, with a white hat and brown ribbon.Kate’s exact Alessandra Rich dress isn’t available to buy, but the designer does have a range of other similar styles to shop. This polka dot wrap dress (£1,205, Farfetch.com) is...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

William and Kate to Move to Four-Bedroom ‘Cottage’ That Is, Like, Really Tiny, for Them

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some $3 million of British taxpayers’ money renovating, subsequently grudgingly repaid, a house called Frogmore Cottage, one has to wonder if the royals have a different definition of the word “cottage” than the rest of us. The latest royals to take up cottage life are Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are moving into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, which looks disconcertingly like a trophy four-bedroom period home to the casual observer. The Windsors apparently view the place with a “This old thing?” insouciance, however. A source told British tabloid the Sun: “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer.” How good to see the royals are embracing the goal of not unduly burdening the taxpayer—not always the most evident trait of the royal existence.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Ascot#Princess Royal#Prince Of Wales#Queen Mary#British Royal Family#Uk#The Duchess Of Cornwall#The Royal Party
Daily Mail

Foaling around! Gypsies and travellers make a splash at Appleby horse fair as tens of thousands of caravans take over Cumbria for four-day festival

Thousands of travellers from across Europe have descended on Cumbria as the Appleby Horse Fair enters its second day today. Pictures showed owners washing their horses in the waters of the River Eden, while others rode through the town's streets in horse-drawn carts. A total of 30,000 visitors are expected...
WORLD
SheKnows

William & Kate's Low-Key Move to Windsor Sidesteps Harry & Meghan's Frogmore Cottage Uproar

Click here to read the full article. Prince William and Kate Middleton are on the move! The couple and their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are leaving the big city of London behind to move to smaller quarters in Windsor — a calculated downsizing strategy. The Cambridges will reside at Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom home, that will not require any live-in staff. They reportedly chose to take over this property for financial reasons that may be tied to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s costly renovations (which they paid back) at Frogmore Cottage. “They were...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Charles leads procession at Royal Ascot as Queen misses races

The Queen missed the first day of the Royal Ascot races on Tuesday (14 June), with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall taking Her Majesty's place in the lead carriage.Other royals in attendance included Peter Philips, the son of Princess Anne, who rode in the carriage alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, and Princess Beatrice.The monarch has been suffering from "ongoing mobility issues" but made an appearance at the Garter Day celebrations in Windsor yesterday.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
SheKnows

Meet Princess Diana’s Family: 15 Photos of the Spencer Siblings, Kids, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite her tragic passing in the summer of 1997, Princess Diana’s legacy has lived on for generations. Born Diana Frances Spencer, the late Princess of Wales lives on not only in her grown royal sons Prince William and Prince Harry (and her grandchildren George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet), but in the growing Spencer family in the UK — with sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother Charles Spencer, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews to boot. Diana’s descendants keep her memory alive both in the subtle way her genes pop up in young relatives (nieces Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia recently showed off their Diana-esque patrician good looks at Cannes) and in the humanitarian and family-focused work they carry on in her memory.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Flamboyant racegoers show off creative hats as sun shines on Royal Ascot

Colourful, creative and wacky hat designs were on display at Royal Ascot, where flamboyant racegoers were out in force.Hats of all shapes and sizes were worn by female punters as the occasion gave them the excuse to show off.The Princess Royal and her family took part in the traditional carriage procession ahead of the first race but the Queen is not expected to join them in the royal box.Anne was joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and daughter Zara Tindall with her partner Mike Tindall.Among the famous faces was TV judge Rob Rinder, who joked he was...
WORLD
tatler.com

And they’re off: the best dressed attendees at Royal Ascot so far

This week marked the return of Royal Ascot, and with it came a quintessentially British affair of fabulous fashion. True to form, royalty rubbed shoulders with the style elite for a celebration of sartorial elegance on the sidelines of the racetrack. On day one, Princess Beatrice arrived on the arm...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

See Lilibet Diana’s two-tiered birthday cake

Lilibet Diana’s first birthday cake had a sweet connection to her parents’ royal wedding! Baker Claire Ptak from East London’s Violet Bakery, who created Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s wedding cake in 2018, was behind Lili’s recent birthday cake. RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ladies’ Day: The best outfits and hats at Royal Ascot 2022

It’s officially day three of Royal Ascot, and despite England being plunged into a heatwave, racegoers have still turned out in droves for Ladies’ Day.The term for the third day of the races dates back to 1823, when an anonymous poet described Thursday at Ascot as “Ladies’ Day... when the women, like angels, look sweetly divine”.While Ascot no longer refers to Thursday as Ladies’ Day, and there are no fashion competitions held on the day, it’s a term still used colloquially by racegoers, who have this year donned their boldest and brightest wares for the occasion.Instead, the description of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ed Sheeran: 1st Photos With Newborn Baby As He & Wife Cherry Seaborn Take Family Stroll

Ed Sheeran is in total dad mode! The singer took a relaxing walk with his wife Cherry Seaborn, daughter Lyra, 1, and his newborn child in new photos, which you can see here (via DailyMail), on Wednesday, June 15. Ed, 31, and Cherry, 30, enjoyed a sunny day in the park, as they pushed their older daughter in a stroller. The couple looked like they were extra prepared as parents with the “Shape of You” popstar carrying the newborn in a baby sling.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

700K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy