ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Residents at Rwandan refugee camp seek safety and a future for their children

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybZQs_0gBcx93Z00

Mothers living with their babies in a refugee camp in rural Rwanda have told how they want a “safe” and successful future for their children.

Some 83 children are living in the Gashora Refugee Camp Transit Centre at the moment, of which 34 are girls.

More than a third of the children (36) are aged four or under, according to officials. Since the camp opened in 2019, 14 babies have been born there, including an Eritrean two weeks ago.

Overall, 457 people are living in the camp, of which 249 are men and 125 are women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j78NH_0gBcx93Z00

Some 36 miles south of the east African nation’s capital city Kigali , the fenced camp is found off a dirt track overlooking countryside and farmland near Lake Miravi.

With its own security team and police on site, the camp is operated by the UN’s refugee agency the UNHCR , with the Rwandan government and the African Union (AU).

It provides short-term accommodation and support to people evacuated from Libya after fleeing persecution in their home countries while they await resettlement.

There has been speculation that migrants being sent from the UK could end up in the camp, but the Rwandan government insists this is not the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvB8x_0gBcx93Z00

The administration regards its Libyan programme as a success story demonstrating its commitment to helping refugees.

Some of those housed there could end up in the UK – as well as France, Sweden and other European countries or Canada – if they have qualified for the programme and are approved for resettlement.

Refugees living there could also opt to return home or settle down in Rwanda.

Around 1,075 people have been evacuated from Libya since the camp’s inception, including those fleeing persecution in Eritrea, Sudan, Chad and Somalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLGVO_0gBcx93Z00

The refugees typically stay there for between three and six months while they are processed and their resettlement plans are finalised, but it could take longer.

Entsar Tsagai and her 18-month-old daughter Sundus have been living in the camp for two months, having fled to Libya from Eritrea.

The 31-year-old told the PA news agency: “I was scared when I left my home but I feel safe here.”

Asked where she would like to live, or if she would like to come to the UK, she said: “I just want a safe country. The first thing I want is for my baby to be safe and for my baby to have the chance to learn.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fj0TM_0gBcx93Z00

Fellow Libyan evacuee Meseret Girmy, 24, and her three-month-old son Amin – who are also from Eritrea – have been in the camp for around eight weeks.

She said she left her home because there was “lots of fighting and it was not good”, and while she does not know what the future holds, she feels “safe” in the camp.

Both woman said they would opt to leave Rwanda.

A new accommodation block, called Ikaze Residence which means “welcome”, opened earlier this year providing basic but clean communal living – with around four bunk beds to a room and two or three rooms per dormitory, including kitchen and bathroom facilities as well as a lounge.

Older accommodation blocks provide single rooms and space for families.

Abdallah Mohamed, 28, who arrived two weeks ago after fleeing war in Sudan, said he dreamt of starting a new life in the USA.

“I want to become a businessman, working in technology,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Sf5E_0gBcx93Z00

When reporters arrived at the site on Wednesday, a live performance of the Alicia Keys hit If I Ain’t Got You was taking place as part of a music therapy session.

Psychologists supporting the residents said this, and other activities, help people come to terms with their traumatic experiences.

The refugees have access to televisions, reading material, internet, legal advice and can phone relatives.

There is a health centre, a children’s playground, a gym and other sports activities like football, volley ball and table tennis.

The support is provided free of charge – with posters around the site warning those asked for money for services to call a dedicated hotline in a bid to crackdown on corruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxgvg_0gBcx93Z00

Meanwhile the cafeteria, which provides three meals a day, was offering a cooked lunch including a chicken stew, chips, pasta and vegetables as well as freshly baked bread and watermelon.

The refugees are not required to work at the site, which is mostly staffed by locals. They are given a monthly allowance of 50,000RWF (around £40) and can leave the camp as they choose.

Comments / 7

Related
Phys.org

How Haitian migrants are treated shows the ties between racism and refugee policy

The first protected category of the United Nations refugee convention is race. The 1951 convention defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of residence or nationality "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘Tell my family I love them’: Asylum seeker’s emotional call with sister just before Rwanda flight cancelled

The sister of an Iranian Kurd due to be deported to Rwanda has recounted the last emotional call she had with him before the flight was cancelled. Her brother, who fled from political persecution in Iran, told her Tuesday evening: “Just tell my family I love them, I’m really sorry for everything.”She spoke to The Independent while her brother was being held in an immigration van on Tuesday night, waiting to be transported to the plane at MoD Boscombe Down. The sister, who has been resident in the UK since 2010, said that in a conversation with her brother...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Refugee Children#United Nations#Rwandan#Eritrean#African#Unhcr#Libyan#European
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Africa
Country
Sweden
AFP

Women not wearing hijab 'trying to look like animals', say Taliban posters

The Taliban's religious police have put up posters across the southern Afghan city of Kandahar saying that Muslim women who do not wear an Islamic hijab that fully covers their bodies are "trying to look like animals", an official confirmed on Thursday. "Muslim women who do not wear the hijab are trying to look like animals", say the posters, which have been slapped on many cafes and shops as well as on advertising hoardings across Kandahar -- the de facto power centre of the Taliban.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Brutal image of Haitian refugee being chased by mounted border agent minted on memorial coin

The infamous image of a Haitian refugee being chased by a mounted border agent has been reportedly minted on an unofficial memorial coin and is being circulated among patrol officers as a warning to migrants.The memorabilia, believed to have been minted unofficially, showed the controversial image of the Haitian refugee being held with his T-shirt by a guard sitting on a horse as he tried to run away. The officer was also seen using his reins as a whip. The incident sparked a huge backlash, leading to president Joe Biden asking for accountability from the officer in question. An...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
The Independent

Rwandan government hits back at ‘insulting’ criticism over migrants plan

The Rwandan government has hit back at “insulting” criticism of plans to relocate migrants from the UK.Yolande Makolo, a spokeswoman for the east African nation’s administration, said opponents were “missing the bigger picture” about the efforts being made to improve the standard of living in the country and offer better opportunities so they do not lose their young people to “Europe” as well as provide a safe haven for refugees.Speaking to reporters in Kigali on Tuesday as the first deportation flight prepared to leave Britain, Ms Makolo said: “There’s a point that we want to get across as Africans, that...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Labor's softer stance on illegal immigrants has encouraged people smugglers to send more boats to Australia, claims Coalition amid warnings detention centres will fill up fast with Sri Lanka in economic crisis

People smugglers and desperate migrants have been encouraged to make the dangerous journey to Australia after Labor won power, the shadow home affairs minister has told Daily Mail Australia. Karen Andrews said more illegal immigrants are making the treacherous sea voyage because Labor is 'unwinding' Operation Sovereign Borders, the military...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

700K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy