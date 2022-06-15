ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin news – live: Crypto collapse continues as BTC losses top 70%

By Anthony Cuthbertson,Adam Smith and Vishwam Sankaran
 3 days ago

Bitcoin crashed below $21,000 on Wednesday, dropping a further 10 per cent overnight to reach its lowest level since the end of 2020.

The cryptocurrency has since recovered slightly, though analysts warn that the volatility may not yet be over.

The latest losses mean that the price of BTC is now more than 70 per cent since its all-time high in November 2021, though previous major downturns following then-record highs in 2013 and 2017 resulted in corrections of more than 80 per cent.

The overall crypto market is down below $1 trillion, following similarly heavy price falls for other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL).

Major platforms including Celsius and Binance have experienced operational issues this week, which they blamed on an influx of investors liquidating their assets.

Crypto exchange Coinbase has also announced that it is culling over 1,000 employees after previously rescinding job offers, however Binance has announced it is hiring 2,000 more staff.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

