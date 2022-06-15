ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Beauty’ Trailer: Lena Waithe and Andrew Dosunmu’s ’80s Music Drama Exposes the Fantasy of Fame

What really is the cost of fame?

The 1980s music industry is explored in Netflix ’s “ Beauty ,” written and produced by Lena Waithe and directed by Sundance Film Festival darling Andrew Dosunmu , who also executive produces the feature. “Beauty” premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Festival and premieres on Netflix June 29.

Gracie Marie Bradley stars as the titular Beauty, a rising singer who struggles to maintain her identity after being offered a lucrative recording deal by an executive, played by Sharon Stone. Niecy Nash and Giancarlo Esposito star as Beauty’s parents, who worry if she’s “ready” for all the spotlight has to bring.

“You know what they do to stars? They build you up just so they can take you down,” Nash says in the trailer, before warning Bradley, “You won’t be real. You’ll be a fantasy.”

Bradley as Beauty states, “I don’t know how to sing Black, white. I just know how to sing, because that’s what I like to do. I just want to use the gift God gave me.”

“Queen and Slim” screenwriter Waithe penned the R-rated drama set in the 1980s. The Emmy-winning “Master of None” writer/producer/star also appeared on “Better Things” and lent her voice to “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” animated revival series. Waithe additionally writes on TV series “The Chi,” which she created, and is producing basketball drama “Chang Can Dunk” and foster care drama “A Thousand and One” next.

Waithe currently is in pre-production on the documentary “Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary,” which she co-created with late Moore’s husband Dr. S. Robert Levine about the making of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

“Beauty” director Andrew Dosunmu previously helmed “Mother of George,” “Restless City,” and the critically acclaimed “ Where Is Kyra? .” The Sundance alum is set to direct the historical period piece “Marked Man,” about a young Black man who joined J. Edgar Hoover’s Federal Bureau of Investigation and infiltrates Marcu Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association organization. Winston Duke, Jesse Williams, and DeWanda Wise are set to star.

“Beauty” is produced by Waithe and Michael Ellenberg, with Dosunmu, Carrie Fix, and Rishi Rajani serving as executive producers.

Check out the trailer below.

“Beauty” premieres June 29 on Netflix.

