Thousands of protesters marched in London calling for government action to ease the cost of living crisis.The TUC, which coordinated hundreds of coaches to bring demonstrators to the capital from across the UK, called for measures including “a decent pay rise for public-sector workers” and a £15 minimum wage.Union leaders gave speeches in Parliament Square, demanding higher wages, increased taxes on the rich and better working conditions.They also expressed support for the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union rail strikes next week.Onlookers reported a heavy police presence, with around 10 police vans.Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, said:...

ADVOCACY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO