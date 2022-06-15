ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets FIFA 22 next week

By Owen S. Good
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA 22, the most current edition of EA Sports’ soccer behemoth, joins EA Play on June 23, which means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get it for Xbox One and Xbox Series X, too. FIFA 22 buttresses a June...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Provides Disappointing Update on New Fable Game

Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.
Gamespot

3 Xbox Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

Microsoft is kicking off another Free Play Days today, letting you check out Assassin’s Creed Origins, Dead Island Definitive Edition, and I Am Fish for free from now until June 19. To play the titles, you’ll need to either be an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate member.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Console Games#Ea Games#Xbox One#Video Game#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Ea Sports#Ubisoft Aaa#Assassin S Creed Origins#Uefa Champions League#Real Madrid
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Losing One of the Best Xbox 360 Exclusives

Xbox Game Pass is losing one of the best Xbox 360 games come the end of the day, which means that at the moment of publishing, there are only a few more hours to download the game via the subscription service or to buy with an Xbox Game Pass discount. Luckily, the game is only a few hours long so you can beat it before it leaves the subscription service if you act quickly.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase: All the biggest announcements

Xbox and Bethesda traditionally host their own separate showcases around this time of year. But with E3 taking the year off and Microsoft having closed its acquisition of Bethesda last March, it only made sense for the two to team up once again. What we got was the latest edition of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, packed with huge reveals.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Every Square Enix Game in Development

In 2003 two of Japan’s most prolific video game publishers, Square and Enix, joined forces, bringing classic RPG series Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest under the same roof. Nearly two decades later, those franchises remain two pillars of Square Enix — pillars on which it has built a diverse, ever-expanding portfolio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Gamespot

Xbox Games With Gold For June 2022: 3 Free Games Are Up For Grabs Now

Three free games are available now on Xbox as part of June 2022's Games with Gold lineup. Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now claim Aven Colony, Project Highrise: Architect's Edition, and Raskulls. In the first half of the month, Super Meat Boy was up for grabs. As usual, the freebies include a mix of modern and older games playable on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via backwards compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Overwatch 2 is going free-to-play. Here’s why

Overwatch 2 is going free-to-play this October. The upcoming competitive shooter from an embattled Activision Blizzard was expected to launch in 2023, but we learned that it was coming a bit earlier than expected and would be free during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. Still, this is a shocking shift for one of Blizzard’s biggest franchises and one that has a lot of implications for the pace of updates and new content.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Freebie Leaks Early

A new PlayStation Plus freebie has leaked early. The leak doesn't reveal the new PS1 or PS1 game coming with PS Plus Premium nor does it reveal August's free PS Plus games, but rather a little something for Fortnite fans. Since its release, Epic Games and PlayStation have partnered together for exclusive cosmetic content. There's no word when this partnership will end, but it's not going to be anytime soon, as the next bit of fruit from it has leaked ahead of time.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Xbox Really Needed Starfield This Year

It’s equal parts comedy and tragedy that Microsoft felt the need to clarify that its not-E3 summer games showcase had the “most gameplay they’ve ever shown in a briefing in Xbox history(Opens in a new window).” In an era where most conferences are dominated by CGI trailers, showing gameplay is a novel act.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass' Big Day One Game For This Month Is Here

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's newest game is another day one release, and one of the most notable so far. Since its launch, Microsoft has become increasingly fond of adding games to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the day of release. Not only does it add all games it publishes to the subscription service on the day of their release, but it's been striking deals with third parties as well. The latest example of the latter is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from Dotemu, which is out today and now available via Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Paramount Plus’ Players captures what makes League of Legends special

To the modern-day gamer, the 2005-edition Logitech G15 Gaming Keyboard — with its unwieldy size, LCD screen, and membrane keys — feels like a relic from a bygone era. It’s gaudy and embellished in all the wrong ways, a product of a time when PC gaming as an industry was rapidly evolving and everyone was still trying to find their footing in this new and strange landscape.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Fall Guys’ is receiving a ‘Halo’ crossover following its Xbox port

Popular platform battle royale Fall Guys is having a crossover with Halo, as revealed during the 2022 Xbox Games Showcase Extended. The announcement trailer parodies Halo 3’s iconic Believe trailer, and hints at some of the costumes that will be included in the crossover, including a Grunt, Brute Chieftan, and of course, Master Chief.
FIFA
The Guardian

Fifa to tackle online abuse aimed at players during Qatar World Cup

Football chiefs are to use technology to detect and block online abuse aimed at players during the World Cup finals in Qatar and beyond. Fifa, the game’s world governing body, and FifPro, the global players’ union, published an independent report on Saturday to coincide with the United Nations International Day for Countering Hate Speech in which rising levels of discriminatory posts on social media surrounding international fixtures are highlighted.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy