ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker’s campaign acknowledges second son after report

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjcMC_0gBcsBLT00

( The Hill ) — The campaign of Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is acknowledging that the Republican nominee has a second son in the wake of a report published Tuesday.

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” Scott Paradise, Walker’s campaign manager, said in a statement after the Daily Beast report .

The news outlet, citing a person close to the child’s family, public posts and a court document in which Walker is named the father of the child, reported that Walker, a critic of absentee fathers, appears to have an estranged relationship with his second son. The names of the son and his mother were withheld for privacy reasons, but the Daily Beast noted that one year after the child was born, Walker was sued by the mother in order to obtain child support and a paternity declaration.

Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia Senate race; Kemp leads Abrams for governor: poll

Walker has previously been outspoken on the issue of absentee fathers, including in a 2021 interview with Diamond and Silk, the conservative social media personalities.

“If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman, even if you have to leave that woman, you don’t leave the child,” Walker said during the interview . “You let that child know you trying to work it out. You’re going to be respectful to her.”

Paradise also accused Walker’s challenger, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), of being involved in a “nasty mudslinging campaign.”

“Raphael Warnock is currently engaged in both a nasty mudslinging campaign and a nasty custody dispute with his ex-wife. He’s dodged voters by sealing the case and even has tried to dodge authorities,” he said. “This is a complete double standard.”

The Hill has reached out to Warnock’s campaign for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

2 brothers convicted of murder a decade apart in DUI crashes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2012, Albert Flores Garza was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for a crash in which he drove drunk and killed two people. He’ll soon be joined in the prison system by his brother, Steve Flores Garza, convicted Wednesday of an eerily similar crime. Steve Garza, like his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘They provoked all of this:’ Man says he beat co-worker to death over suspected affair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — His co-workers repeatedly ridiculed him over his estranged wife’s alleged affair with a man he worked with, Jose Gutierrez-Rosales said. They would pretend to call her. They laughed and bullied him. He had had enough. “They provoked all of this,” Gutierrez-Rosales told sheriff’s investigators. On April 18, Gutierrez-Rosales said he and […]
KGET

BPD searching for a man suspected of exposing himself

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is suspected of exposing himself to an underage female, according to BPD. Police say, surveillance cameras caught the man entering a business in the 2500 block of south H Street on May 14 at 5 p.m., exposing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Parental Leave#Political Campaign#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Georgia Senate#Republican#The Daily Beast#Warnock Walker#Diamond And Silk
Daily Mail

GOP Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker admits he has THREE estranged, secret children - as footage resurfaces of his son Christian tearing into deadbeat dads, saying 'Get home and raise your kids'

A video of Herschel Walker's son Christian tearing into deadbeat dads is getting attention after the Republican Georgia Senate hopeful admitted late Wednesday that he has a second secret son - and a daughter from a relationship he had in college. The revelation comes a day after The Daily Beast...
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy’s ‘joke’ about Trump and Putin, six years later

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choice of words has gotten him into trouble on several occasions. Indeed, the California Republican might’ve even become Speaker of the House had he not accidentally told the truth about his party’s Benghazi committee. But if we were creating a greatest hits...
POTUS
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy