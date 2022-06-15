ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford recalls over 2.9 million vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

KOLR10 News

Calls for service coming in hot to HVAC company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As the temperature starts to heat up, people are starting to crank up the air conditioning in their homes. This time is also when people may start to realize there’s a problem. The number of calls for HVAC repairs is starting to increase heavily. “We’ve received over 4,000 phone calls for service,” said […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may be seeing more motorcycles on the road this year. The Motorcycle Industry Council reports sales are up. And, Triple-A says gas prices are a factor. So, it’s not surprising that we have a question about motorcycles in this Fact Finders. The viewer wants to know, Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Republic Fire Department adding more firefighters thanks to tax

Missouri Institute of Natural Science in Springfield unveils new dinosaur find. Senator Josh Hawley comments on Senator Blunt's support of bipartisan gun reform framework. Dan got the idea from another Ethan Bryan, a Springfield author. His book A Year of Playing Catch is about meeting new friends, and sharing old stories.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Six from Greene County guilty in moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Six residents of Springfield and Rogersville plead guilty to playing a role in a multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft scheme across state lines, the United States Department of Justice said on Thursday. Six of seven defendants indicted in the transportation of thousands of stolen catalytic converters have now pleaded guilty, the latest being Evan […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
