Report: Hartford officer justified in using deadly force

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - The state inspector general has determined a Hartford police officer was justified in using deadly force in a December 2020 incident.

The report states Officer Ashley Martinez shot and killed Shamar Ogman in a Gilman Street Parking lot December 26, 2020.

Inspector General Robert Devlin's final report says an agitated Ogman implored police to shoot him, with Ogman taking cover behind a dumpster, and raising a rifle to the responding officers.

Ogman refused repeated commands to drop his weapon, police said.

Fearing the officers lives were in jeopardy, the report says Martinez fired one shot at Ogman, killing him.

Prior to the shooting, according the report, a 911 call was placed by a family member suggesting that Ogman was armed with a firearm.

According to family members, Ogman had under stress and expressed concern about going back to prison.

He had been arrested twice in the days leading up to the shooting.