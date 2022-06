Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's (almost) that time of the year again: Amazon has announced the 2022 dates for its annual Prime Day shopping event, and the two-day shopping spree this year will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13—a departure from its usual Monday and Tuesday schedule. The sale promises to be as big as years past, with nearly everything you can think of discounted on the retailer's site. Hundreds of thousands of deals will be live, and we expect significant markdowns on everything from vacuums to bedding to summer fashion picks to kitchen appliances.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO