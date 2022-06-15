ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pixar's Lightyear Expected To Have A Massive Opening Weekend At The Box Office

Cover picture for the articleAfter its latest films came to Disney+ instead of theaters, Pixar's Toy Story spin-off Lightyear is coming to theaters this weekend--and it's expected to be a smash hit at the box office. According to Deadline, Lightyear--which tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans--is expected to...

epicstream.com

Disney's Lightyear Officially Banned in Several Countries, Here's Why

Disney Pixar's latest offering, Lightyear is causing quite the controversy ahead of its worldwide theatrical release this week. The Toy Story spinoff film, which serves as the origin story of Buzz Lightyear has officially been banned in several countries — including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, and Indonesia for reasons you already might have guessed.
Chris Evans
deseret.com

‘Lightyear’ has already been banned in 14 countries— before its official release

Disney and Pixar’s newest film, “Lightyear,’’ will hit theaters this week, but some countries have opted to not show — or to outright ban — the movie. The film’s portrayal of an LGBTQ character is fueling the controversy. As of Tuesday, 14 countries said they will not allow the film to be played likely because of that character’s on-screen kiss.
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Rotten Tomatoes Early Score Is Out

The review embargo for Jurassic World Dominion has arrived and with it the first numbers from Rotten Tomatoes, and things are not looking good for the finale of the trilogy. As of this writing, the sequel's score is sitting at 39% and is continuing to fall, putting it in Rotten territory and making it the worst rated film in the franchise. For context, the ratings for the series sit at: Jurassic Park, 92%; The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 53%; Jurassic Park III, 48%; Jurassic World, 71%; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 47%; and Jurassic World Dominion, 39%. As you can expect, the critics are not being kind, but some still found something to like about it.
disneydining.com

Disney Producer says no Controversial Content in “Lightyear” film will be cut, citing its “importance” to the storyline

Representatives from some countries have asked Disney and PIXAR to cut or modify parts of its newest animated film because of content that either depicts a criminal offense or violates media content standards in their respective countries, but PIXAR refuses to do so, though the studios have made multiple content changes in other films over the years.
Decider.com

Is ‘Lightyear’ Streaming on Disney+, HBO Max, or Netflix?

Buzz Lightyear is going to infinity and beyond this weekend, but he won’t be falling with style onto streaming just yet. Lightyear, the new Toy Story spin-off movie from Disney-Pixar, is opening in theaters everywhere on Friday. The animated movie, which features the voice of Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, is intended to be the sci-fi movie that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy that we all know and love from Toy Story. It’s an epic space adventure about the titular space ranger, who, alongside his crew, is marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth. In addition to Captain America,...
The Ringer

Celebrating ‘A Bug’s Life,’ Pixar’s Hidden Classic

Ahead of the release of Lightyear, The Ringer is hosting Pixar Week—a celebration of the toys, rats, clown fish, and more that helped define one of the greatest studios of the 21st century. At the heart of the occasion is the Best Pixar Character Bracket, a cutthroat tournament to determine the most iconic figure of them all. Check back throughout the week to vote for your favorite characters and read a selection of stories that spotlight some of Pixar’s finest moments. To infinity … and beyond!
Business Insider

Every 'Toy Story' movie, special, and series you can watch on Disney Plus

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Since 1995, the "Toy Story" franchise has spawned several movies, shorts, and specials. The series follow beloved characters including Woody and Buzz Lightyear. The full "Toy Story" collection is on Disney Plus, and the spin-off, "Lightyear," is now...
