Pixar's Lightyear Expected To Have A Massive Opening Weekend At The Box Office

Lightyear and Top Gun Maverick are two of the biggest summer movies of 2022, and they both feature extremely cool flying machines moving at ridiculously high speeds. In this episode of Kitbash Creatures, we're kitbashing our own version of Buzz Lightyear's XL-15 spaceship, using Maverick's F-14 Grumman Tomcat fighter jet as a starting point. It's going to be a bit of a speed build because it needs to be done at the same time the Buzz Lightyear movie hits theaters. Our homemade spaceship might not quite be screen-accurate, since the Disney Pixar movie isn't out yet, and we've had to scrub through the Lightyear official trailer frame by frame to even see the XL-15 clearly, but luckily we have some photos of some of the new Lightyear toys to use as reference. How to kitbash a Top Gun jet model kit into a Toy Story spaceship replica is going to be a science experiment. We'll be crafting some parts of it from scratch, but also using pieces of Tamiya military kits, some Bandai Star Wars model parts, and some bits and pieces from Gundam models. Don't worry, we're not destroying any Master Grade kits. As for Buzz Lightyear himself, we'll be using some epoxy green stuff to convert a miniature Tom Cruise in his flight suit into the iconic Star Command Space Ranger voiced by Tim Allen and/or Chris Evans. Sculpting green stuff is one of the best ways to kitbash Warhammer miniatures and other tabletop figurines. Painting a 1:48 scale figurine might be a tall order, but if we mess it up, it'll all be hidden in the cockpit anyway. We'll also be playing homemade waterslide decals and using oil washes for weathering and panel lining, plus the usual basic airbrush techniques, dry brushing, zenithal priming, and a variety of crafting tricks. This is one of the biggest kitbashes we've attempted to date, and a 1:48 plastic scale model of a jet is an undertaking when you're just following the instructions - plus, treating this like a speed build is an added challenge. Well, we'll see how it goes! In the best case scenario, we create a mash-up of Disney Pixar's Lightyear movie and Top Gun Maverick. Review my work in the comments and tell me how I did! But be gentle.

