The shorelines will stay cool Saturday, as highs could stay in the 50s and 60s. Not too far away, however, the weather will be warmer, but still breezy for all in the Northland. Watch for a few thunderstorms Sunday. We will stay breezy again Sunday, but it will be warmer. Highs will reach into the mid-70s in Duluth. If you are going to be west of Duluth, temperatures will be much warmer with highs nearing 100 degrees in the Brainerd Lakes Area on Father's Day.

DULUTH, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO