Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from May 29 to June 4:. Critical violations (2): A one-quart food pan each of spicy noodles, spicy broccoli, and chickpeas found in cold holding at 52 degrees, 54 degrees and 54 degrees respectively. According to the shift supervisor, the food had been there since last night’s closing. Corrected – food voluntarily discarded and replaced with food at 42 degrees from walk-in cooler.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO