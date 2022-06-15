ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford recalls over 2.9 million vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJLjJ_0gBcoLkD00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

Microsoft pulls the plug on Internet Explorer

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Vehicles#The Recall#Transit Connect#Nexstar Media Inc#Wdvm25 Dcw50
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Four arrested, charged in carjacking in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department said Thursday that officers arrested several people, most of them minors, in connection to a carjacking that took place on June 10. Police said the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the St. Elmo Parking Garage. Detectives said the carjacking victims were walking […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

More than just music to Something in the Water

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The sounds of Something in the Water will be filling the city throughout the Juneteenth Weekend, but there are plenty of other things to do as part of the event that runs from June 17 to June 19. Those include activities for adults and children. DC+XQ Community Market Saturday, June […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Shooting at Tysons Corner Center

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police are at 7900 Tysons Corner Center for a shooting. According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, a small group got into a dispute, and one person, described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, showed a pistol and fired it. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Exxon Mobil, Chevron push back on Biden blaming industry for oil prices

(The Hill) – ExxonMobil and Chevron released statements this week saying the Biden administration could be doing more to address oil prices as the president has gone after the companies for making large profits while gas prices spike.  On Tuesday, President Biden slammed oil executives in a letter saying they had unacceptable high profit margins […]
POTUS
WDVM 25

Biden aides ‘tapped out’ as White House faces staff shake-up

The White House has faced a slew of departures recently, with several top officials announcing at once they are moving on after 18 months in the administration during a time when President Biden’s job approval rating continues to sink amid consistently poor marks politically.
POTUS
WDVM 25

“Something in the Water” helps turn up the heat in D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It was the hottest day of the season so far, and bands heated up the stage as they prepared for the start of “Something in the Water.” There’s something even hotter in downtown D.C. — the weather. The noon-time temperature soared into the mid-90’s, reaching record temperaures. “We wanted to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy