Did a lot of apartment hopping in my 20s, and while my temporary homes often varied significantly in terms of location and style, most had a few things in common: tiny bathrooms, limited storage space, and a big ol' gap over the kitchen cabinets. I understand why the latter is often necessary, especially in apartments — if you installed standard-size cabinets flush with the ceiling, there's no way you'd ever be able to reach inside them — but that didn't make the gaping space any less awkward.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO