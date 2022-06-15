ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Another milestone win for Katie Boulter as she sweeps aside Caroline Garcia

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xzuu7_0gBcnTb000

Britain’s Katie Boulter moved into the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham after a straight-sets victory against Caroline Garcia.

Just 24 hours after she pulled off the best triumph by ranking of her career with victory over Alison Riske in the opening round, Boulter, 25, beat France’s Garcia, a former top-five player, 7-6 (5) 6-1 in one hour and 30 minutes to record another milestone win.

The British number four has so far been prevented from achieving her potential by injuries and illness, and a leg problem suffered in March sidelined her for nearly three months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5Gnv_0gBcnTb000
Katie Boulter booked her spot in the quarter-finals with a composed display (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

But Boulter, ranked 141 in the world, is coming into form ahead of Wimbledon where she has been given a wild card.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic right now,” said Boulter. “I’ve worked so hard the past few weeks with my injury.

“It kind of makes it feel worthwhile – and all the tough moments that I went through, and pushing through, really got me through today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k97V7_0gBcnTb000
France’s Caroline Garcia had no answer for Boulter (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’m really happy to be in the quarter-finals and am looking forward to another good match.

“In the first set it was tough for both of us. I was just trying to take care of my service games.

“I played a really good tie-break and that is what it comes down to. I had to keep fighting and that is what I thought I did really well today.”

Standing between Boulter and a spot in the semi-finals is Simona Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon champion, who recorded a 6-3 6-2 win over Britain’s Harriet Dart in just over an hour.

“I feel great and feel like I played better than in my previous match,” said Halep, 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSHBl_0gBcnTb000
Harriet Dart suffered a 6-3 6-2 defeat at the hands of Simona Halep (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

“She [Dart] is never easy to play against. It is tough on grass because she is used to this surface but I was really pleased with how I played.

“I am doing my best every time I step on the court and looking to play as many matches as possible to get that feeling I had in 2019.”

Boulter and Halep will play their quarter-final clash on Friday – the first time they have faced each other.

Halep added: “I know she is serving strong so it will be tough to return, but every match is difficult on grass and you never know what to expect.

“I am ready and I will fight to win.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Katie Boulter rates her week in Birmingham as ‘huge step forward’ despite defeat

Katie Boulter rated her week in Birmingham as a “huge step forward” after losing to former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals. The British player claimed the best win of her career by ranking against Alison Riske in the first round and then knocked out former top-10 star Caroline Garcia, but second seed Halep showed her class in a 6-4 6-1 victory.
TENNIS
newschain

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon with Achilles injury

Naomi Osaka is set to miss Wimbledon due to an Achilles injury. The 24-year-old Japanese has not played since a first-round exit at the French Open and had already said her Wimbledon participation was in doubt due to the tournament’s lack of ranking points in 2022. She had since...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
newschain

Royal Ascot – day four in pictures

Following a trying couple of days, Frankie Dettori was back among the winners at Royal Ascot – but the star of the show was his mount Inspiral. Forced to miss all the European Guineas having failed to come to hand, she destroyed what looked a strong field in the Coronation Stakes. There was a first Royal Ascot winner for Sean Levey on Heredia while Perfect Power proved himself a sprinter of the highest class in the Coronation Stakes. We look back on the highlights of the penultimate day:
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Wimbledon#British
Boxing Scene

Kambosos Activates Rematch Clause: I Know I Can Beat Devin Haney!

According to George Kambosos, the once-beaten boxer has activated his rematch clause for an immediate second fight with Devin Haney. On June 5, before a crowd of over 40,000 fans at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Haney outboxed Kambosos over twelve rounds to become the undisputed lightweight world champion. Local pundits...
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Super Stratum lands Queen Alexandra again

Stratum gave Willie Mullins a fourth success in the Queen Alexandra Handicap, as the nine-year-old secured successive renewals of Royal Ascot finale. The 7-4 favourite Wordsworth set the pace under Ryan Moore – who rode Stratum 12 months ago – but he did not see the marathon trip out and was a spent force with a furlong to race as both Calling The Wind and Reshoun threw down the gauntlet inside the final furlong.
SPORTS
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Septic tank where body found ‘not searched’ in 1982, murder trial told

Police searching for a missing woman in 1982 walked within yards of the septic tank where her body was found 37 years later, a murder trial has heard. Retired pig farmer David Venables, 89, is said by prosecutors to have “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years by allegedly disposing of his wife Brenda Venables, shortly after rekindling a “long-standing affair”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Katie Boulter beaten by Simona Halep in Birmingham quarter-finals

Katie Boulter’s fine run at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham ended in defeat by former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals. The British player claimed the best win of her career by ranking against Alison Riske in the first round and then knocked out former top-10 star Caroline Garcia, but second seed Halep showed her class in a 6-4 6-1 victory.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy