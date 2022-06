ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several bears have been spotted throughout the Roanoke Valley in the last few weeks, getting closer to homes and businesses. WDBJ7 got video of a bear spotted along Kirkland Dr. Northwest eating cherries in someone’s backyard. Viewers have also sent videos of a bear near Virginia Western Community College and another roaming around 10th street in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO