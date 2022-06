SCOTTSBLUFF - The Sidney American Legion Seniors struggled at the plate for the second straight game Wednesday night. Sidney batters struck out nine times and managed only three hits in an 11-2 loss to the Westco Zephyrs in Scottsbluff. The loss drops Sidney to 1-12 on the season while the Zephyrs improve to 14-11. Landon Riddle and Reid Fiscus opened the game for Sidney with a pair of strikeouts before Zech Roggasch reached base on an infield single. However, Roggasch was thrown out attempting to steal second to end the inning. Porter Robbins led off the Zephyrs’ half of the first inning with a single, a stollen base, and then scored the first run of the game on a Sidney error to give Westco a 1-0 lead after one inning.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO