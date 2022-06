The D.O.C. thought he’d never rap again. It was 1989 and his debut album No One Can Do It Better was a bona fide success. But life as he knew it would come to a screeching halt months later when he was involved in a near-fatal car accident that ultimately robbed him of his voice. Although The D.O.C. has made peace with it today, it took over 30 years for him to really accept that maybe God had another plan for him. However, that doesn’t mean he’ll give up.

