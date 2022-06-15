ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Recreational red snapper season starts Friday

By Capt. Zach Zacharias
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lyg5_0gBciFf700

There was a period of time when American red snapper became rare as hen's teeth off our shores. The blame was laid on a number of factors - overfishing and shrimp trawlers killing juveniles among them. They never were a common catch in state waters off our coast and still are not, despite a roaring comeback recently in federal waters.

Tomorrow, June 17 marks the opening of the 2022 recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters. The open season will run through July 31 and be followed by another 12 days come fall. This will be the longest open recreational season in the Gulf since the FWC took over management of the species.

For-hire vessels without federal reef permits may also participate but only in state waters - precluding most locals. For-hires with proper permits may legally take red snapper until Aug.19.

Anglers planning to fish for red snapper are advised to sign up as state reef fish anglers at GoOutdoorsFlorida,com. To learn more, visit MyFWC,com/SRFS.

Deep water fish are also subject to barotrauma - a water pressure change bloating issue. Federal regulations now require a descending device or venting tool to be on board and at the ready to facilitate the release of unwanted fish. Visit MyFWC/FishHandling for more information.

The bag limit for American reds in the Gulf is 2 per person with a 16 inch  minimum size limit. On for-hire vessels there is a a zero bag for captain and crew.

In addition, keep in mind the minimum size limit on cobia increases to 36 inches on July 1.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Recreational red snapper season starts Friday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Fish#Red Snapper#Reef#American#Fwc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy