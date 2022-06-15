There was a period of time when American red snapper became rare as hen's teeth off our shores. The blame was laid on a number of factors - overfishing and shrimp trawlers killing juveniles among them. They never were a common catch in state waters off our coast and still are not, despite a roaring comeback recently in federal waters.

Tomorrow, June 17 marks the opening of the 2022 recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters. The open season will run through July 31 and be followed by another 12 days come fall. This will be the longest open recreational season in the Gulf since the FWC took over management of the species.

For-hire vessels without federal reef permits may also participate but only in state waters - precluding most locals. For-hires with proper permits may legally take red snapper until Aug.19.

Anglers planning to fish for red snapper are advised to sign up as state reef fish anglers at GoOutdoorsFlorida,com. To learn more, visit MyFWC,com/SRFS.

Deep water fish are also subject to barotrauma - a water pressure change bloating issue. Federal regulations now require a descending device or venting tool to be on board and at the ready to facilitate the release of unwanted fish. Visit MyFWC/FishHandling for more information.

The bag limit for American reds in the Gulf is 2 per person with a 16 inch minimum size limit. On for-hire vessels there is a a zero bag for captain and crew.

In addition, keep in mind the minimum size limit on cobia increases to 36 inches on July 1.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Recreational red snapper season starts Friday