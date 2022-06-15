ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

23-year-old killed in accident near remote ghost town in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149Oxo_0gBchtZ200
Photo: Silverton Medical Rescue.

According to the Office of Emergency Management that represents Colorado's San Juan County, a 23-year-old male was killed in an ATV rollover accident on June 12.

On Sunday, an emergency call was received at about 4:06 PM, reporting a rollover accident on County Road 2 in the area of Animas Forks. Animas Forks is a popular ghost town destination, located about 12 miles from Silverton, that people will often access via ATVs and other off-road vehicles. On a system of roads known as the Alpine Loop, this is one of the most popular off-roading destinations in the state among tourists and locals, alike.

When assistance arrived at the scene, they determined that the 23-year-old male of Colorado Springs was dead. It was also determined that the deceased male had not been operating the ATV involved in the accident, but was the passenger. He had been wearing a helmet.

The person driving the ATV at the time of the wreck sustained minor injuries.

Images of the scene show an ATV that presumably rolled down an embankment and into a river bed. The ATV appears to a be a standard class one quad-style ATV opposed to a side-by-side, which is also referred to as a UTV. This means that no roll cage or seat belts would have been present. County Road 2 is a gravel route during this stretch which can make sliding a risk, especially when taking turns at speed.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.

When on powerful machines such as ATVs and snowmobiles in Colorado, managing speed is a big part of managing risk. Avoid pushing speed past the machine's or your own capabilities, as speed is typically a common factor in accidents that involve serious injuries or death.

It's also worth noting that bringing some sort of emergency communication along while off-roading is a good call. Many off-road trails travel deep into the backcountry and won't have cell phone connection. Whether it's a vehicle issue or an accident, being able to reach out for help when needed is important.

