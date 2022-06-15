The contract for Iowa City schools superintendent Matt Degner has been extended by one year with a 3.5% raise.

His contract now expires in June 2025, after the school board approved the raise Tuesday evening.

Degner was named superintendent in January 2021. His first contract ran through the end of June 2024 with a $229,000 annual salary.

His new contract approved Tuesday carries a salary of $237,015, which is a raise of $8,015 or 3.5%. The contract stipulates that the superintendent is eligible for an annual raise "equal to the average percentage increase received by full-time teachers and administrators in the previous 12 months."

Degner is the 15th-highest paid full-time superintendent in Iowa, as of 2021-22 data from the Iowa Department of Education.

School board president Shawn Eyestone said he didn't want to get into too many specifics about Degner's recent performance evaluation by the board. But board members and school administrators found that Degner is doing well in the role, he said Tuesday evening.

"I think one of the biggest takeaways from that is the very transparent focus that Matt and the district (have) toward equity," Eyestone said.

Eyestone said it's an "appropriate time" to say he's been happy with the decision to name Degner superintendent.

"I think you've done great work and put us moving in the right direction. I think we've got, I won't say everybody, but the vast majority of our district is all pointing in the same direction, and I don't think that was true necessarily in previous years," he said.

Cleo Krejci covers education for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. You can reach her at ckrejci@press-citizen.com .

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Matt Degner's contract as Iowa City schools superintendent extended to 2025 with 3.5% raise