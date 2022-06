Sylvia Young, one of the first women to serve on the Pasco County Commission, has died, according to an email from commission spokesman Ryan Hughes. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former County Commissioner Sylvia Young,” Hughes said. “Commissioner Young was a true leader — serving as a commissioner for 20 years until she retired in 2000.”

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO