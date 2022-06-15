ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Post reader comment: Require lifetime National Guard service for gun owners

By Ellen V. Reed
 3 days ago
Editor's note: This is a comment from a Palm Beach Post reader:

Gun control (or the lack of it) has been much in the news. There is no question that the horrific incidents, not only of mass shootings but individual shootings, have raised peoples' anxiety and outright dread of going to public places.

Gun rights v. gun control: Where do Florida lawmakers stand?

Gun owners supporting the NRA and quoting the Second Amendment rights generally omit that portion of the amendment which refers to the "well regulated militia."

Since we no longer need a civilian militia, because we have the National Guard as well as a standing army, perhaps purchasing a gun would mean that one is automatically enrolled in the National Guard. By automatically enrolling gun owners into the National Guard, and thus requiring them to attend monthly drills and two weeks or more of training each year, our land forces would be strengthened.

Opinion:Politicians celebrate guns at NRA convention after Texas shooting

More opinion - Worldwide study:Fewer guns means fewer gun deaths

Such gun owners would be required to remain "active" until age 70. Such a requirement might also deter some people from purchasing a gun.

Of course, background checks and a national registry would be part of the enrollment process.

Closer scrutiny of gun merchants might also cut down on the proliferation of gun sales.

Ellen V. Reed

North Palm Beach

