Where have all the strawberries gone?

Ten years ago, I ran a list of 13 farms offering pick your own strawberries in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts and Connecticut.

This year, only six in Rhode Island are selling strawberries and offering pick your own. There is also one in nearby Taunton, Massachusetts at Spring Rain Farm, 692 Caswell St., (508) 824-3393.

I checked around to find out why there were less.

Jaswell Farm, in Smithfield, is currently only open on Saturday at their farmstand and hasn’t offered strawberry picking for a few years. The pandemic has impacted the farm greatly.

Leyden Farm in West Greenwich is a winery now

Tikkanen Berry Farm in Sterling, Connecticut, was sold and became BZ Berry Farm. They are not doing pick your own this year and don’t appear to be open yet for the season.

Schartner Farms in Exeter is working to build a greenhouse complex. Their strawberry hotline has long since shutdown as the field went fallow.

Earth Care Farm in Charlestown seems to no longer be in the berry business. They specialize in compost and raised bed mixes. They do have some produce for sale by preorder only, including rhubarb. See the form at earthcarefarm.com.

Dame Farm in Johnston said they will start blueberry picking July 7. They didn’t address the strawberry question.

I'm I just worrying too much but doesn't that seem like a lot of berry farming to lose in a decade?

Here are the six places you can pick your own, or buy just picked strawberries.

Strawberries weren't the only thing making me think historically.

This week I interviewed an entrepreneur who just opened the state's newest commercial kitchens. It's great news that this company is making a private investment in the growth of young companies. I'll be writing about the new kitchens in coming weeks.

I couldn't help think about the ones that have gone before. And no matter how much is built, it's never enough.

Can it only be five years since Millrace Kitchen opened as a project of Neighborworks Blackstone River Valley? It's been a wonderful addition, and so much wonderful food has been produced there. It's still a place to launch culinary ambitions.

But it has grown in other ways. It is also a place you can hire one of their member chefs to cook for an event there. They even have an outdoor communal bread and pizza oven.

Also in 2017, Pilotworks Providence launched as the city’s first, and the state’s newest, culinary business incubator and shared-use commercial kitchen. It lasted only a few months though. Its corporate parent shut down Providence and all their other locations across the U.S. That abrupt closure left some small food businesses scrambling for other kitchens in an urgent way.

Hope & Main is the state's largest culinary business incubator, and its five commercial kitchens operate 24-7 with cooks and bakers and salsa makers. Some 450 businesses began there, and 45% of them are still operating.

The investment in these kitchens, and the time and effort spent to nurture young entrepreneurs, is huge. But it's still manages to be not enough.

That is the subject of my column today in the Journal. Read it in print now. It will be online later.

It explains that small businesses outgrow these shared kitchens That is.if they have any kind of success.

They have to grow big enough to have their product made by a specialist who will use their recipes and package the product. Or, they have to build their own production facility, and that requires an investment of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

We all see how much the people of Rhode Island love their local food artisans and support them. We know the stellar reputation that Providence and the state's food culture has across the country.

But there's no big picture solution or plan to get them the kitchens and production facilities they need. Maybe it's time for a concerted government and community effort. It's a place the local economy can grow and thrive.

Now as promised, let's talk gas station pizza. Yes, it fills a need, and it's darn good.

But first, I have a memory to share, one I hadn't thought about for years.

I had the most delicious meal at a gas station in Puerto Rico in 2004. I was there for three days in San Juan for the conference of food editors.

Retired food editor Donna Lee and her charming husband Chris DelSesto let me join them in a ride to the rainforest. El Yunque National Forest is the sole tropical rain forest in the U.S. National Forest System. It's spectacular.

Somebody was hungry in the car, and we stopped at a gas station that had a restaurant. We were at an outdoor table with chickens walking around and people gassing up.

It was one of the best meals we had on the trip. And that's saying something when you are with the food editors. Sure, we had a night long revelry at a restaurant in Old San Juan, but I don't remember it the way I do the gas station lunch.

I recall well the cold wine, the herbed rice and the fresh beans served with a piece of tender chicken at that gas station. And the friends and the laughter added to the ambiance.

I never have to look up the year of that trip either. Do you know why? Because it was the second week in October, and the baseball playoffs were underway. The Red Sox were in, but memories of a year earlier were on every fan's mind. In 2003, the Sox lost in heart-breaking style to the dreaded Yankees. Aaron Boone homered to win the seventh game of the American League Championship series and sent the Sox home for the season.

As I headed back home from my San Juan hotel, the cab driver asked me where I was flying to. When I told him Boston, he told me the Red Sox were going to win the World Series, because they had Pedro Martinez, a native son. And they did, for the first time since 1918.

Before I cry over that one, again, back to the gas station pizza. I tried it last week at Neon Marketplace in Warwick. I have the pepperoni grease stain on my dress to prove it.

It was great. The crust was Roman pizza style, long-fermented to make it flavorful and airy, but also crunchy.

The whole set up of this new convenience store at the gas station is amazing. I know patio seating at a gas station sounds unappetizing, but it is amazingly airy here, both inside and out.

I can easily see those who are traveling and taking a break from being in the car using it.

But, I'm sure most will be picking up the pizza to take home. It was designed to travel well.

Read all about this new endeavor from the Procaccianti Companies.

"The Great American Recipe" is a delightful cooking show that premieres on PBS stations Friday, June 24. Check out providencejournal.com tomorrow and the Sunday Journal for a fun story about one of my favorite amateur cooks, Providence firefighter Dan Rinaldi.

He's one of 10 mostly home cooks competing for bragging rights. He's a star.

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, The Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl is back for its 39th year at a new location. The annual all-you-can-eat ice cream festival will be at Patriot Place in Foxboro on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 8 p.m. Brands include Ben & Jerry’s, Hood, Häagen-Dazs, Brigham’s, Gifford’s, Bliss Microcreamery, The Farmer’s Cow, Shake Shack, Buon! Per Te and Bart’s. There will be non-dairy, nut-free, and gluten-free offerings.

Tickets must be purchased online at scooperbowl.org or via credit card onsite. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 5 to 12. All proceeds benefit The Jimmy Fund, which supports adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We appreciate you, whether you are here working the grill, relaxing in your chair, or having your heavenly rest. I miss my Dad Sal every day. But I also smile when I think of all the every day moments we shared.

Growing up in Medford, Massachusetts, my dad walked me down the street to St. Raphael's School nearly every day for years. I used to beg him not to. I thought it made me look like a baby. But he said it was just the timing that he was heading to the West Medford train stop to go into Boston to work.

It was only a few years ago that my dentist, who was my classmate, mentioned this drop off out of the blue. He told me he was a bit jealous that my father took the time for that walk every day. It was cool, he said.

That's more perspective you never expect. I didn't look like a baby but the lucky girl I was.

That's all for now dear readers. Happy Summer Solstice on Tuesday, June 21. Try not to notice the days getting shorter after that.

