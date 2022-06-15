ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Recent specialty cancer center openings

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Six hospitals and health systems that have opened specialty cancer facilities or shared plans to open new centers since April:. 1. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health, the integrated health system of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is beginning...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo Clinic CHRO departs

Three executive changes are occurring among Mayo Clinic's administrative and human resources senior ranks, including the departure of the health system's chief human resources officer. Mayo announced that effective Aug. 12, Cathy Fraser, current CHRO, will leave the organization "to pursue a new opportunity." Ms. Fraser held the role since...
ARIZONA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

11 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since June 10. Cathy Fraser, the current CHRO of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, will leave the organization. Paula Menkosky, chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, has been promoted to the role of enterprise...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Children's hospitals prepare for vaccine rollout

Children's hospitals across the nation are preparing to vaccinate the nation's youngest population after an FDA advisory panel on June 15 unanimously endorsed COVID-19 shots for kids as young as 6 months. The panel recommended Moderna's vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years and Pfizer's for children 6 months...
LOUISVILLE, KY
beckershospitalreview.com

Home-based care: How removing barriers can improve access, experience, outcomes and health equity

Moving care outside the hospital and into patients' homes can have a powerful impact on reducing health disparities. But first, providers must overcome regulatory barriers. During a featured session at Becker's Hospital Review's Shift to Digital Virtual Event sponsored by Moving Health Home, an alliance advocating for regulatory policies that recognizes the home as a site of care, healthcare leaders discussed barriers to and reasons for implementing home-based care models. Panelists were:
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Connecticut health system lays off managers, cuts 21 vacant jobs

Citing the current healthcare environment and financial pressures, Bristol (Conn.) Health on June 16 eliminated 31 positions, including both filled and vacant, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Out of the 31, 10 were filled, the majority of which were management, Kurt Barwis, president and CEO of Bristol...
BRISTOL, CT
foodsafetynews.com

Nine baby deaths reported to FDA during Abbott Nutrition investigation

Editor’s note: This was originally posted by eFoodAlert and is reposted here with the permission of the author. Between December 1, 2021, and March 3, 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received nine (9) reports of infant deaths among babies who were fed powdered infant formula manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis, Michigan.
STURGIS, MI
MedicalXpress

New CDC study details county-level distribution of seven diseases spread by blacklegged ticks

As surveillance for ticks and the disease-causing germs they spread improves, so does Americans' access to knowledge about where the risk of tickborne disease is greatest. "The more we look for ticks and tickborne pathogens, the more we find—and the more information we have to help protect people from the diseases ticks spread." says Erik Foster, MS, BCE., medical entomologist in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Division of Vector-Borne Diseases. Foster and CDC colleagues have assembled that surveillance data into a new report, published May 18 in the Entomological Society of America's Journal of Medical Entomology. The report offers up-to-date county-level maps of both where blacklegged ticks are prevalent and where they've been found infected with any of seven different disease-causing germs, or pathogens.
SCIENCE
foodsafetynews.com

General Mills recalls certain dipz products over Salmonella concerns

General Mills of Golden Valley, MN is recalling certain “dipz” Lunch Blox products because of potential Salmonella contamination. The products were distributed in California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas. Recalled products:. #Product DescriptionRecall NumberClassificationCode InformationProduct QuantityReason for Recall. 1dibz...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 testing not crucial for every surgical patient, anesthesiologists say

Perioperative COVID-19 testing is no longer recommended for every patient undergoing nonemergent surgery in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, according to a new guidance from the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation. The guidance, updated June 15, encourages healthcare facilities in areas with low to moderate...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

VA offers up to $650M to test health tech

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is offering up to $650 million for innovative tech solutions to improve the healthcare of veterans and the country as a whole. The money will be used to design, develop and test health tech solutions — such as wearables, big data, 3-D printing, telehealth and artificial intelligence and machine learning — in the real-world care setting of the VA before they're scaled into clinical production. The VA provides healthcare to nearly 9 million veterans per year.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 ways hospitals are using design to promote employee well-being

Designing hospitals that promote well-being of employees can help address workforce challenges such as burnout and turnover among staff, Harvard Business Review reported June 14. Here are three lessons about how employers can support staff through hospital design, according to Joan Saba, managing partner at NBBJ, an architecture and design...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent hospital innovation investments

Hospitals across the country have been busy investing in health tech companies and helping launch spinoff companies. Here are some of those innovation funding efforts over the last several months:. 1. The American Hospital Association said June 7 that it's helping fund a $107 million investment vehicle to boost health...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Telehealth startup launches with support from U of Cincinnati innovation lab

The University of Cincinnati Venture Lab is backing a telehealth startup focused on increasing access to healthcare for patients who lack transportation or live in rural areas. The TeleSmart Health kit allows physicians to perform comprehensive examinations of patients virtually. The tool, which links digital medical devices to an EHR,...
CINCINNATI, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

U of Illinois at Chicago teams up with Moroccan university for health IT partnership

The University of Illinois at Chicago teamed up with the University of Mohamed Premier (UMP) in Oujda, Morocco, to collaborate on health IT and clinical informatics. As part of the collaboration, the UIC team traveled to Morocco to help lead one of Africa's first clinical informatics conferences and workshops for more than 130 medical students and faculty. This collaboration comes at a time when Morocco is beginning to digitize its healthcare system, and as a result of the partnership, UMP's medical college is planning to develop a clinical informatics curriculum.
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Georgia hospital adds digital diagnostic imaging sharing for patients

Habersham Medical Center partnered with software company PocketHealth to give its 80,000 patients access to their medical reports and images via any device. Through the PocketHealth website, patients will be able to access all of their imaging records through any device, eliminating the need for CD-ROMs and unnecessary traveling to the hospital to gain access to medical records, according to a June 17 press release.
GEORGIA STATE

