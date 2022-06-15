ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Gary Lynn McDavid

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBOROUGH - Gary Lynn McDavid, age 68 of Jonesborough, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Duffield, VA on June 3, 1954, to the late Mr. Ernest and Emma Babb McDavid. In addition to...

Kingsport Times-News

Barbara Jewel McDavid

KINGSPORT - Barbara Jewel McDavid, 78 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord after an extended period of declining health. She was born in the Copper Creek Community on October 26, 1943 to the late Lucian and Rachel Amyex Davis. In addition to her parents, Barbara is also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest McDavid; sisters, Mildred Owens, Judy Carol Davis & Eva Jo Carter; brothers, Fred Davis & Ronnie K. Davis.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Leona Quillin Hill

GATE CITY, VA - Leona Quillin Hill, age 101 of Gate City, VA passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Martha Faye Jones Isley

BLOUNTVILLE - Martha Faye Jones Isley, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home of Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harold Dunn

KINGSPORT - With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Harold Dunn, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late John and Lula (Hicks) Dunn on January 6, 1941. Harold retired from Bradley Brothers Construction after forty years of dedicated service. After his retirement he drove dump trucks for a variety of local companies.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Richard Holbrook

COEBURN, VA - Richard Alan Holbrook, 69, Coeburn, VA, passed away, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA. Richard was born in Wise, VA on September 9, 1952. He was a former resident of Fairfax, VA, before returning home to Coeburn, VA, after his retirement from the federal government. He worked 30 years as a certified public accountant and traveled all over the eastern United States in which he conducted audits of pension plans.
COEBURN, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Tommy W. Young

ROGERSVILLE - Tommy W. Young, age 86, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness. Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be at 4:00...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Glenn Allen Barker

ROGERSVILLE – Glenn Allen Barker, 60, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Coffey Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Bradley officiating. Music will be provided by Donnie Lawson. Pallbearers will be Jonathan and Nathaniel Hall, Samuel and Andrew Obermeyer, David Barker, and Paul Justice. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Depew, Tom Justice, Mark Cook, EJ Coffey, Doc Trent, David Hall, Wayne Coffey, Scott Hurd, Rick Barker, and Dana Barker. There will be a family gathering at Loretta’s cabin, 119 Pressman’s Home Rd. Rogersville, TN. after the graveside.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Martha Josephine (Josie) Reid

Martha Josephine (Josie) Reid died peacefully on the morning of June 9th in Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends as she went to be with her beloved husband, Toy F. Reid, who had preceded her in heaven. As a long-time supporter of Holston Valley, it was an appropriate setting.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Veda Rose Hensley Dossett

Veda Rose Hensley Dossett passed away on November 27, 2021, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Veda was born on January 15th and is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Dossett, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. GS Hensley of Bristol, Tennessee, as well as her brothers Cecil Hensley and Grady Hensley, and son-in-law, Sam Preston.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Adam Heath Roberts

CHURCH HILL - Adam Heath Roberts, age 44, of Church Hill, TN, a carpenter, passed away suddenly early Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home. Survivors include his mother and step-father: Patricia and Donnie Dye; father: Ronnie Roberts; grandfather: Robert “Bob” Brownlow; four children: Aleigha, Lily, Bryar, and River; his life partner: Jessica Arnold and her family, Harry and Shirley Arnold and Tim Arnold; aunts and uncles: Otis and Willie Roberts, Tammy and Randy Christy, Ben and Tara Bolton; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friend and brother: Thomas Osborne; special friends: Hank Strong and Josh Williams.
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Linda Frazier

KINGSPORT - Mary Linda Frazier 77, of Kingsport, peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born to Oscar D. and Rosa (Adams) White. She lived in the several parts of the U.S. and Germany while her husband, Freddie, was in the service. Mary retired from Holston Valley Medical Center.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jane C. Williams

KINGSPORT - Jane C. Williams, 74, of Kingsport, passed away, June 15, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Marie Charlton

FALL BRANCH - Marie Charlton, 89, of Fall Branch, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Born in Greeneville, she had resided most of her life in Fall Branch. Marie was an avid bingo player. Marie is preceded in death by her husband, John Charlton; her parents, Will and Romania...
Kingsport Times-News

Opal Shugart

KINGSPORT - Opal Shugart, age 78, of Kingsport, TN, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her dear husband of 61 years, Harold Shugart on Nov 21, 2021, and mourned his loss through her illness. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Debra...
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Jean Pamperl

On Monday June 13, Dorothy Jean Pamperl, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, entered the heavenly kingdom at the age of 95. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to Grace Christian Church, 1713 East Sevier Ave., Kingsport, TN 37664. The...
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Michael Rivard

KINGSPORT - Jerry Michael Rivard, 68, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the VA Medical Center. He was born to Phyllis Jean (Lair) Rivard and the late Howard Joseph Rivard Sr. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a retired truck driver.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

David and Debbie Easterling will sing, and Pastor Tim Risner will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church. “Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide six nights of free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. from June 5 through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anthony “Tony” Hughes, Sr.

KINGSPORT - Anthony “Tony” Hughes, Sr., 66, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Sullivan County libraries (June 19-25)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. • The Sullivan County Public Library System is accepting applications for its board of trustees. Board members establish policies that govern the operation of the Sullivan County Public Library System and participate in the budget and planning processes. For more information, contact Library Director Megan Hopkins at 423-279-2716 or email slclibrarydirector@gmail.com.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church news

Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11. This week's sermon will be “The Holy Spirit: What He Does," from John 16:7-15. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc. First Presbyterian Church, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

