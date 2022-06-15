Gary Lynn McDavid

ROGERSVILLE – Glenn Allen Barker, 60, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Coffey Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Bradley officiating. Music will be provided by Donnie Lawson. Pallbearers will be Jonathan and Nathaniel Hall, Samuel and Andrew Obermeyer, David Barker, and Paul Justice. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Depew, Tom Justice, Mark Cook, EJ Coffey, Doc Trent, David Hall, Wayne Coffey, Scott Hurd, Rick Barker, and Dana Barker. There will be a family gathering at Loretta’s cabin, 119 Pressman’s Home Rd. Rogersville, TN. after the graveside.
