Gary Lynn McDavid

KINGSPORT - With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Harold Dunn, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late John and Lula (Hicks) Dunn on January 6, 1941. Harold retired from Bradley Brothers Construction after forty years of dedicated service. After his retirement he drove dump trucks for a variety of local companies.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO