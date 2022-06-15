Petersburg High School football schedule is out with only four home games

Petersburg High School football's schedule has arrived and it is an interesting season due to a new football field and only four home games.

"Tough, right," asked Head Coach Mike Scott. "We had only two road games last season and so now it switches."

The first two games for the Crimson Wave are away with games against Booker T. Washington on Aug. 26 and Armstrong on Sept. 2. Since Petersburg is getting a new football field, as a way to make sure the field is ready for the team, the first two games are away.

After two games, Petersburg gets a bye.

The first home game is against John Marshall to christen the new turf field on Sept. 16. On Sept. 22, the Crimson Wave plays Hopewell. Then for the next two weeks, Petersburg has a two-game homestay with their homecoming game on Oct. 7 against Matoaca.

Starting Oct. 14 the Crimson Wave is on the road for the next three weeks. They travel first to Dinwiddie on Oct. 14, Thomas Dale on Oct. 21, and then Prince George on Oct. 28 respectively.

Finally, the Wave ends their season season, at home for Senior Night on Nov. 4 against Colonial Heights.

