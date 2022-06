Community Calendar

Maury County Public Schools is happy to announce the naming of Dr. Beverly Miller as the Dean of Students at Whitthorne Middle School, effective July 1, 2022. Dr. Miller began her career as a teacher at Jefferson County Schools in Louisville, Ky., in 1993. Dr. Miller’s education experience from 1994 to 2010 includes teaching physical science, algebra II and coaching softball. As an administrator she has served as an assistant principal, principal and supervisor of instruction in Giles and Marshall Counties. In 2010, Dr. Miller joined Maury County Public Schools as principal at Mt. Pleasant High School. In 2013 she became Supervisor of Instruction and from 2016 to June 2022 served as Director of Instruction.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO