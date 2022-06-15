ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Local author Laura Kemp to hold book signing at Lowry’s

By Michelle Patrick, Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago
Local author Laura Kemp will sign copies of her latest release, “A Home for the Stars,” 12-2 p.m. Saturday (June 18) at Lowry’s Books in Sturgis.

"I was falling, the cold numbing my bones in a way that made me feel like I’d been caught in a storm blowing in from the Big Lake,” the book reads. “I reached out, expecting to touch the soft sheets on the bed I shared with Dylan and felt something scratch my fingertips."

A mysterious Ojibwa petroglyph has carried Justine Cook back in time to the moment her unseen enemy is born. But something is wrong... Separated from those she loves, she finds herself in a strange world surrounded by people she has only known in dreams and stalked by a man who now haunts her reality. And time is running out. Knowing that even the slightest misstep could change the future, Justine must call on the strength hidden within her to save the lives of those she has left behind as she uncovers A Home for the Stars.

Kemp is a teacher who loves to write about her home state of Michigan. She has a bachelor of arts in creative writing from Western Michigan University where she studied under Stuart Dybek, and has had her short fiction and poetry published in Chicken Soup for the Soul, Word Riot, Tonopalah Review, SaLit and SLAB: Sound and Literary Art Book. “The Pursuit of Happiness,” – a short story she wrote while at WMU, was chosen as a finalist in the Trial Balloon Fiction Contest.

When not writing, Kemp enjoys musical theatre, hiking, swimming, reading and performing with her Celtic band Si Bhaeg Si Mohr. She also enjoys spending time with her husband and children as well as her dog, two hamsters, two gerbils, 10 chickens, two horses and eight (and counting) cats.

Kemp loves to connect with readers on her blog: laurakempbooks.com/blog (Sea Legs on Land), as well as on Facebook, Twitter (@LKempWrites) and Instagram.

Praise for “A Home for the Stars”

“Action and suspense combine with magic and compassion to create an exciting and satisfying ending for a twisting tale. Thank you for the adventure and the tears, Mrs. Kemp.”

- Nola Nash, Award-Winning Author of the Crescent City Series

“A stunning conclusion to a brilliant trilogy. Laura Kemp’s skill shines on every page of “A Home for the Stars” as she deftly navigates complex characters through emotional quandaries, supernatural folklore, and edge-of-your-seat action. Take a breath and hope the story continues.”

- Rob Samborn, Author of Prisoner of Paradise

