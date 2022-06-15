ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

If You’re A Man In Michigan, You’ve Probably Already Broken This Law

By Jojo Girard
Cars 108
Cars 108
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you know it's illegal in Michigan to seduce an unmarried woman? Yup. Stay away from unmarried women, or you may get five years in the joint. The Law Goes Back To 1846, But It Was Updated In 1931. Back in the day, a woman's propriety was important, so...

wcrz.com

Comments / 2

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
TheDailyBeast

Feds to Examine Just How Corrupt the Louisiana State Police Is

As evidence grows that Louisiana State Police have failed to adequately respond to beatings of mainly Black men, the U.S. Justice Department will launch a civil rights probe into the entire agency, officials told The Associated Press. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation will include the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, who troopers initially claimed died in a car crash. It wasn’t until the AP obtained body-cam footage and other unreleased records that it became clear Greene died after he was brutally beaten, Tased and dragged along a roadside by troopers. An AP investigation found that Greene’s death was not an isolated incident, but rather one of multiple cases in which Louisiana troopers or their bosses “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” AP also found that troopers would often turn off or mute body-worn cameras. Current and former troopers allege that the beatings were permitted in part due to racism in the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
a-z-animals.com

Brown Recluse in Michigan: Where Have They Been Spotted?

The brown recluse (Loxosceles reclusa) is one of over 36,000 species of spiders around the globe. But, are there brown recluses in Michigan? North America is home to over 3,700 species of spiders, with around 500 of those spiders taking up residence in Michigan. Out of all those spiders, only a few contain venom that poses a risk to humans. These spiders are known as ‘medically significant’ and their bites should be avoided.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
SCDNReports

Florida Woman Keeps 2 Boys Locked in Her House

Florida Woman Keeps 2 Boys Locked in Her HouseFlorida Mugshot. After responding deputies discovered their home was cluttered and filthy, littered with animal and human waste, and infested with bugs, a Florida woman was arrested and charged with neglecting two boys under the age of 16.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Inside FLDS cult’s mystery deaths and suicides that Warren Jeffs’ 65th wife believes may have been ‘staged accidents’

A RADICAL Mormon cult led by Warren Jeffs was plagued by mysterious deaths and suicides that may have been "staged accidents", an ex-wife of the convicted pedophile claims. Warren Jeffs' 65th wife, Briell Decker, alleged in an interview with The US Sun that deaths were so frequent within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) that at times it felt as though she was going to a funeral every week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toni Koraza

Michigan to face prolonged food shortages

Most are left baffled by the idea of an entire state facing food supply issues. Lots of uncertain and unprecedented factors can affect the food supply in an area. With circumstances that affect imports and rising prices, a food shortage is a possibility. Fertilizer prices can also cause instability in crop production for many farmers across the nation. Then supply-chain issues like the lack of truck drives and port holdups further exacerbate this issue. Finally, all these bottlenecks will affect the price of products and eventually reduce the amount of food you can buy in your local supermarket.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you today,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Relationships
Michigan Advance

Black voters coalition calls out GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield for supporting ‘voter suppression’

About three dozen activists from the Defend Black Voters Coalition rallied on Detroit’s riverfront on Monday to criticize what they described as voter suppression efforts backed by corporate entities, while General Motors’ Board of Directors met in the nearby Renaissance Center. It was the second public demonstration in the last two weeks for a coalition […] The post Black voters coalition calls out GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield for supporting ‘voter suppression’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
thecentersquare.com

Michigan paying two private companies $298,000 for business expansion

(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan will spend nearly $300,000 subsidizing two private companies in Cadillac and Fenton, claiming the subsidies will create a $7.3 million investment and create 68 jobs. “Today’s investments by American Recreational Products and Rexair will create a combined 68 good-paying jobs for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy