Chantele Wideman stepped out of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Tuesday afternoon with the city she’s missed for five years laid out at her feet. A human resources manager at a Beaumont, Texas-based manufacturer, Wideman is one of an estimated 16,000 people in town for the Society for Human Resource Management conference. She said she’s been to the same conference in three or four other cities, and this one in New Orleans is the best so far.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO