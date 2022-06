MORGANTOWN — The owner of a trained seizure alert service dog lost following a traffic accident at about 2:30 p.m. May 21 is hoping someone has seen the dog. The accident occurred on W.Va. 43 in Monongalia County. The dog, Heidi, ran away after the driver of the truck she and her owner, Bridget Spangler, were riding in had a medical emergency and the vehicle crashed. Heidi jumped out the window, Spangler said this week.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO