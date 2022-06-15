Page County board approves phase 2 of jail project
By Ethan Hewett
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have hired a familiar face to assist in the next phase of pursuing a new county jail. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of Samuels Group to perform stage two, or the schematic and design phase, for...
(Clarinda) -- After over 70 calls of loose animals and livestock in a specific location near Highway 2, Page County officials have backed county efforts to replace a fence. Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the county Sheriff's Office to pursue repairing a line of fencing on a property at 1704 209th Street near Norwich in the Tarkio Township in southern Page County. Page County Chief Deputy Charles McCalla told the board the action needs serious consideration after 51 calls were reported of loose animals between May 3, 2020, and January 5, 2022. McCalla says there has been no limit to the types of animals that have breached the fence in the area leading to multiple problems.
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials hope a comprehensive facilities study will reveal some answers to current space shortages and help set long-term goals. Meeting in special session Monday, the Clarinda School Board heard presentations from SitelogiQ (site-logic) and Estes on how they would perform a comprehensive facilities planning and support program. Lance Ridgely is the interim special education director and superintendent designee. While the district had a similar study done back in 2018, Ridgely says the site survey would provide multiple opportunities regarding facilities planning.
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation yesterday (Thursday) afternoon for five counties in response to severe weather that passed through the state earlier this week. The counties included are Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to assist impacted residents in recovering from the effects of the June 14 storms. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available to households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, with grants of up to $5,000 to be awarded to cover the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Potential recipients have 45 days from the proclamation’s date of issuance to submit their claims. Application details are included with this story on our website. The governor’s order also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which provides disaster case managers to residents to assist in developing a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals for services or resources. This program does not have income eligibility requirements and closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation. Disaster Case Management is administered through local community action associations.
(Atlantic) Felicia Frame appeared in front of the Atlantic City Council on Wednesday evening to discuss the topic of backyard hens. The City Council currently has an ordinance banning livestock on residences within city limits. Frame asked the Council to revisit the ordinance. Frame noted a considerable increase in people...
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are backing a new approach to improving the community's housing stock. Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council approved a proposal for a private housing demolition and rehabilitation program. Matt Sells is chair of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's housing committee. Sells says the pilot program provides city funding for private attempts to eliminate or renovate dilapidated structures. He says additional housing is needed in order to meet what he calls the "excellent economic development" efforts taking place in the community.
(Essex) -- Dr. Mike Wells and other staff members will continue splitting their time between two school districts next academic year. At its regular meeting Thursday evening, the Essex School Board renewed a long list of sharing agreements with the Hamburg School District for the 2022-23 school year. Wells tells KMA News state allows operational sharing between area districts--and both districts will benefit from sharing his position, among others.
The Mills County Historical Museum is hosting the first Mills County Heritage Car/Truck show at beautiful Glenwood Lake Park on Saturday June 18th. Car registration begins at 8 AM, the show starts at 11, judging begins at 11:30, and awards will be presented at 2:30 PM. We expect a lot of cars. There will be good food, including sit-down breakfast and lunch in the air-conditioned Museum Machinery Hall, kid's activities, vendors, a DJ, and cool cars. There are trophies and second place plaques awarded to 20 different car classes. Come on over to Glenwood!
(Shenandoah) -- Another effort to renovate Shenandoah's Johnson Brothers Mill Building is underway. Margaret Brady, owner of MALOJA, LLC., detailed plans for restore the venerable, vacant structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Brady unveiled her proposal at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting. Under Brady's plan, the warehouse would occupy the top two floors, with the workshop and office on the second floor. Plans call for placing an event center and retail business on the bottom floor. Brady, whose company has been involved in seven housing rehabilitation projects in the community, says the first renovation steps would include coating for three roofs, tuckpointing and power washing of the building's exterior.
(Hamburg-Sidney) -- Two KMAland school districts are in dispute over the expiration of a tuition agreement between the schools. Earlier this week, both the Shenandoah and Hamburg School Boards approved a one-year agreement, allowing Hamburg's high school students to attend classes at Shenandoah High School for the 2022-23 school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells confirmed he contacted Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson after Hamburg's previous tuition agreement with the Sidney School District was not renewed. Hamburg students have attended classes in Sidney since 2015, when the Farragut School District disbanded. Wells attributed the impasse to a disagreement over transportation costs.
(Clarinda) -- Numerous KMAland agencies are assisting Fremont County authorities in a time of need. Scores of law enforcement and fire departments, plus first responders, participated in an escort Wednesday afternoon for the body of Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Wayne "Melvin" Richardson. The 37-year-old Richardson was killed early Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle vehicle on Highway 275 near 260th Street. Page County's Sheriff's Office was among the local agencies assisting Fremont County in transporting Richardson's body to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. Then, a Page County vehicle joined the escort from the medical examiner's office to the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg Wednesday afternoon. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer tells KMA News his agency also joined others in covering Fremont County, as its sheriff's office is in mourning.
(Council Bluffs) Severe Thunderstorms impacted Pottawattamie County in the early morning hours of June 15th. The system prompted destructive severe thunderstorm, tornado, and flash flood warnings. As of 1:50 a.m., a few damages have been reported in various areas of the county ranging from shingles blown from roofs, tree limbs...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in the state to fly at half-staff on Saturday in honor of the southwestern Iowa sheriff's deputy killed in a crash this week. The order is in remembrance of Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson, who was killed...
(Glenwood) -- Reports indicate Mills County was one of the hardest hit areas from overnight severe weather. Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the county late Tuesday night as a strong storm cell entered from southeast Nebraska. Downed trees and power lines are numerous across the county. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Gabe Barney is compiling damage reports.
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Laccie Lynn Marvin, of Underwood, on Thursday for OWI 1st Offense. The charge stems from an accident with injury at Juniper Road and L34. Marvin was held on $1,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office also reports 32-year-old Marvin Blake Wright, of...
(Sidney) -- A fallen Fremont County deputy will be escorted back to southwest Iowa this afternoon by his fellow law enformcent officers. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they will be escorting Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson, who was killed in a Tuesday collision, from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny at approximately 2 p.m. to the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. The Sheriff's Office says the escort will be taking Interstate-80 to Interstate-29, then south to Hamburg. Once in town, the convoy will turn north on Main Street and proceed to the funeral home.
(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Brandon Hansen, of Missouri Valley, on Wednesday on warrants for OWI 1st Offense, Theft 5th and Unauthorized use of Credit Card. Hansen was picked up and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
