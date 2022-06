The Centralia Chamber of Commerce sponsored a tour of Centralia’s “welfare gardens” on June 17, 1932, for residents to come and inspect the facilities. The gardens were being used to grow crops that would be distributed to those in need by a welfare committee during the upcoming winter. The gardens were located on Galvin and Russell roads. The two locations totaled 80 acres of land. The land on Russell Road was donated for use by the welfare committee while the other garden location was being rented by Lewis County on behalf of the committee.

