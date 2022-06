The Texas National Guard has begun utilizing concertina wire on the border of Mexico along the Rio Grande. The Texas Military Department announced this week that it will use concertina wire to deter trespassing over the U.S.-Mexico border near the Rio Grande. Concertina is a type of razor wire that unrolls in a helical shape to cover the most area possible. Trying to push through any type of razor wire without proper protection can cause severe lacerations.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO