20 key dates for the upcoming NFL season

 3 days ago

Start planning

The NFL has released the key dates on the calendar for its upcoming season, plus events that will take place through May 2023. A helpful breakdown below lists the 20 of the most significant days and timeframes for those who want to mark things down on the calendar and be prepared for all-things NFL.

July 15

At 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for any Club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his Prior Club for the 2022 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the Club’s last regular-season game.

July 22

At 4:00 p.m., New York time, Signing Period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders. After this date and until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, prior club has exclusive negotiating rights.

August 4-7

The Hall of Fame game on Aug. 4 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. The HOF ceremonies will take place from Aug. 4-7.

August 30

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List.

September 8, 11-12

The regular season kicks off on Sept. 8 with the Los Angeles Rams playing host to the Buffalo Bills. The schedule will continue on Sunday and Monday.

November 1

All trading ends for 2022 at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

January 7-8

Eighteenth Week of Regular Season games. End of regular season.

January 14-16

Wild Card games.

January 16

Special Eligibility Deadline. Deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility. A list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry into the 2023 NFL draft will be sent to clubs on January 20.

January 21-22

Divisional Playoff Games.

January 29

AFC & NFC Championship Games.

February 12

Super Bowl LVII (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.).

Feb. 21

Beginning this date through 4:00 p.m., New York time on March 7, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

February 28-March 6

NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.).

March 13-15

During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15. During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the Head Coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations.

March 15

The 2023 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

April 3

Clubs that hired a new Head Coach after the end of the 2022 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 17

Clubs with returning Head Coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 27-29

Annual Selection Meeting/NFL draft (Kansas City, Mo.).

May 22-24

Spring League Meeting, TBD.

IN THIS ARTICLE
