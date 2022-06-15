ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth firefighters save dog named 'Slime' from burning home

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, June 15th, 2022 03:01

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A family of five made it out alive from a massive fire in the 7300 block of South Ridge Trail in south Fort Worth this morning, but their dog 'Slime' didn't fare so well.

Firefighters first on-scene saw heavy fire coming from the home, according to social media. They saw that Slime was in bad shape, so they handed him over to the crew from Engine 39 who were standing by as the Rapid Intervention Team.

But Slime was unresponsive.

Firefighters said they weren't sure they could revive him, but for close to 20 minutes did whatever they could. They used a human "non-rebreather mask" until a canine one was available and with enough patience, oxygen, water and determination to save the family pet, firefighters revived Slime.

Firefighters work to revive Slime. Glenn Ellman/ Fort Worth Fire Dept.

"From all of us here at the Fort Worth Fire Department: Feel better soon, Slime. You're a good boy," the department posted on Facebook.

The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is providing the family with assistance.

