ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Anti-Rwanda tensions boil over into looting in eastern DR Congo city

By ALEXIS HUGUET, STAFF, Michel Lunanga
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFEVk_0gBcUc3G00
Demonstrators, some stripped to the waist, rushed the border with Rwanda /AFP

An anti-Rwanda rally in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma boiled over into looting Wednesday, as bare-chested men ransacked shops and searched cars they suspected of transporting Rwandans.

Several thousand people took to the streets to protest Rwanda in the morning a day after the Congolese government reiterated claims that Kigali backs the M23 rebel group.

The demonstrators, some stripped to the waist, rushed the border with Rwanda, chanting slogans against Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Riot police fired teargas to disperse the crowd, according to an AFP reporter, who said that at least one protester had been injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opZNk_0gBcUc3G00
Riot police fired teargas to disperse the crowd /AFP

Later in the day, protesters pillaged Rwandan-owned shops in a commercial district in Goma. Some also stopped and searched vehicles for Rwandans -- many of whom made a bid to escape across the border during the chaos.

"We are calling on the government to give us uniforms and weapons so that we can fight" the Rwandan army, a demonstrator who gave his name as Eric told AFP, to the applause of other demonstrators.

Friction between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and its eastern neighbour has surged in the past few weeks over the M23 rebel group.

A primarily Congolese Tutsi militia that is one of scores of armed groups in eastern DRC, the M23 leapt to global prominence in 2012 when it captured Goma.

It was forced out shortly afterwards in a joint offensive by UN troops and the Congolese army.

But the militia has recently made a comeback, clashing frequently with Congolese troops in violence that has inflamed tensions in Central Africa.

- 'Every centimetre' -

On Tuesday, hundreds of people protested in the capital Kinshasa, more than 1,500 kilometres to the west, where they urged the DRC break off diplomatic relations with Rwanda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvgEl_0gBcUc3G00
DR Congo /AFP

The government said the same day that it "condemned" Rwanda for its alleged support of the M23 and promised to defend "every centimetre" of Congolese territory.

M23 rebels captured the key border post of Bunagana this week, following weeks of escalating clashes with the Congolese troops.

After years of relative calm, the group took up arms again in late November having accused the Kinshasa government of failing to respect a 2009 agreement that involved incorporating its fighters into the army.

Clashes then intensified in March, causing thousands of people to flee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q651O_0gBcUc3G00
Congolese soldiers have been fighting the M23 rebel for weeks /AFP/File

The DRC has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the rebels and in late May it banned flights from Rwanda's national carrier in protest.

Rwanda denies any involvement, and both sides have accused each other of cross-border shelling.

Relations between Kinshasa and Kigali have been strained since the mass arrival in DRC of Rwandan Hutus accused of slaughtering Tutsis during the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

The African Union, the United Nations and others have appealed for calm.

Comments / 20

Santa Claws
2d ago

More peaceful protests. It is a good thing that the democrats and main stream media coached us on how to properly differentiate this type of activity from rioting.

Reply
19
clrdg
2d ago

In other words they were fighting and ready to go to war anyway now they have another excuse?

Reply
7
Ray Gunn
2d ago

We should pick a side and send arms and billions of our tax dollars. You know, to save Democracy on the continent.

Reply(2)
3
Related
Reuters

As hunger spreads in Somalia, babies start to die

DOLLOW, Somalia, May 25 (Reuters) - Hacked-off thorn branches encircle two mounds of earth heaped over the tiny bodies of Halima Hassan Abdullahi's twin granddaughters. Babies Ebla and Abdia lived only a day. Weakened by hunger, their mother gave birth to the twins a month early, eight weeks after their...
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Congo Official: Rwanda Will Have War if It Wants War

GOMA, Congo (AP) — If Rwanda wants war with neighboring Congo, “it will have war,” a top Congolese military official said Wednesday to thousands in eastern Congo protesting the recent capture of a nearby town by rebels. Gen. Sylvain Ekenge, spokesman for the military governor of North...
POLITICS
AFP

Burkina mourns 79 dead in jihadist massacre

Burkina Faso on Tuesday began three days of mourning after 79 people died in one of the bloodiest massacres in a nearly seven-year-old insurgency by armed Islamists. "We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe in Burkina Faso.
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Kagame
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Congo#Rwanda Genocide#United Nations#Looting#Rwandans#Congolese
Phys.org

How Haitian migrants are treated shows the ties between racism and refugee policy

The first protected category of the United Nations refugee convention is race. The 1951 convention defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of residence or nationality "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

How a model’s account of gang-rape is sparking a new #MeToo moment in Nepal

A young and popular model in Nepal was 16 years old when she was called to an after-party of a beauty pageant, given a soft drink spiked with sedatives, raped allegedly by the organiser of the event, and filmed naked. She woke up with blood on herself and on the sheets. The six months that followed were a nightmare. “I wanted to die,” the model says in a series of TikTok videos on 18 May, describing the months of trauma she endured in 2014 when the owner of an education consultancy allegedly spiked her lemonade, raped and injured her in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Britain's armed forces are too weak to stop a war or protect the nation from attack, says former head of the Royal Navy

Britain's armed forces are too weak to prevent war or protect the nation in the event of conflict, a former top military commander has warned. Making the bleak assessment, Labour peer Lord West of Spithead, who served as First Sea Lord from 2002-06, highlighted the chronic underfunding faced by the services, which he argued were 'too small'.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

66K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy