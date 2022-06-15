ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Podcast: On to Omaha

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
The only thing hotter than the temperature in Hades-burg was the Ole Miss bats and arms. Now the Rebels are headed to Nebraska for the College World Series. On this week’s pod, Rick and Tyler break down last week’s Super Regional and take a look ahead at what awaits the eight teams that have punched their ticket to Omaha.

Rick Cleveland

Rick Cleveland, a native of Hattiesburg and resident of Jackson, has been Mississippi Today’s sports columnist since 2016. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s in journalism, Rick has worked for the Monroe (La.) News Star World, Jackson Daily News and Clarion Ledger. He was sports editor of Hattiesburg American, executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. His work as a syndicated columnist and celebrated sports writer has appeared in numerous magazines, periodicals and newspapers.

Rick has been recognized 13 times as Mississippi Sports Writer of the Year, and is recipient of multiple awards and honors for his reporting and writing.

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

